LIGONIER — Galen Mast is officially out as superintendent at West Noble, and the school board has already replaced him despite his contract running through the end of June.
The West Noble school board breezed through a 10-minute meeting Monday night, but the swiftness of the meeting belied its importance — the board voted to relieve Mast of his superintendent duties, effective Monday, and then hired Randall Zimmerly as interim superintendent.
The school district will be paying for two executive administrators simultaneously until June 30. Board president Joe Hutsell said West Noble School Corp. will continue to pay Mast until June 30 to fulfill the terms of his contract.
Zimmerly’s pay and the details of his service were not disclosed at the meeting.
Hutsell declined to comment about the reason for Mast’s sudden departure, saying only that it happened Monday.
The West Noble School board, in its last meeting, opted to not renew Mast's contract, which runs through June 30, 2023. Superintendent contracts stipulate that if either side wishes to terminate the contract, they must give notice by the end of the calendar year preceding the expiration date.
The school board voted unanimously Nov. 14 not to renew Mast's contract. Board members provided no explanation and no discussion regarding the decision.
Zimmerly served as superintendent at Westview for 20 years, retiring in 2018. He then served as an interim superintendent at Smith-Green Community Schools, Churubusco, and Fairfield Community Schools in Elkhart County.
Under his watch at Westview, LaGrange County voters approved a referendum for an eight-year property tax levy of 29.4 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to shore up the district’s finances for the future.
At Fairfield, Zimmerly managed a crisis in August 2021 when four teenage boys created a video with racially charged hate speech at a lunch table in the school cafeteria. An editorial in a Goshen newspaper lauded Zimmerly for promising an investigation, then a broad, interactive discussion to heal community wounds and eliminate racist views.
In other business, the West Noble board approved a Common School Loan for $213,300 for technology, to be paid off in three years.
The West Noble board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Abel Zamarripa, high school boys soccer coach, effective Dec. 12; and Stephanie Jones, middle school food service, effective Dec. 1.
Certified hires: Carol Boone, middle school temporary teacher, Nov. 11 to Dec. 21; Cynthia Owen, middle school temporary teacher, Jan. 5 to the end of the school year; Ashley Bradley, middle school interim principal, $32,997.50 through June 30, 2023; and Randy Zimmerly, West Noble School corporation interim superintendent, effective Dec. 13.
Classified hires: Alex Francis, bus driver, effective Dec. 13.
Service Agreements: Justin Lortie, high school musical director for 2022/23 school year, musical, $646.
Other: Dana Brown, district snow removal as needed, $12 per hour; and Dominick Reynolds, transfer to part time custodial, 16 hours per week at $16 per hour.
The board then adjourned into its usual executive session regarding personnel.
