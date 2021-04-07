KENDALLVILLE — As the buds begin to sprout on trees around the city, Jim Nixon, a member of the Kendallville Tree Commission, shared the wonder of trees.
Nixon was on hand at Tuesday night’s Kendallville Common Council meeting to present the 2019-2020 tree commission report.
The commission was established in 2009 with the establishment of a tree ordinance within the city. Its purpose to promote a beautiful and productive “green urban canopy” overhead.
Nixon said it is this canopy that provides so many aesthetic and economic benefits for the community.
The commission’s work is guided by the Kendallville Tree Management Plan, which was researched and written by the Davey Tree Expert Company, of Kent, Ohio in 2015. Nixon said that plan will need to be updated in the coming years to ensure the city will continue to see grant funding for new plantings.
The city recently received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, to help preserve the city’s green canopy. Members of the street department recently planted 80 new 2-inch caliper saplings of a variety of large and medium-sized native hardwoods.
Nixon said those new saplings will help to replace the 54 street trees destroyed in 2020. The largest destruction of trees came on Aug. 10, 2020, when high winds whipped through the city, damaging many trees.
“Eighty large trees will make a very visible difference within 10 years and a huge difference in 50 years,” he said.
The storms not only damaged trees within the city it also damaged several trees at Bixler Lake Park. Nixon said trees within the woodlands will often reseed themselves.
Along with the work of the city, Nixon said it is also important for city residents to do their part, planting new saplings in their yards.
“Encouraging greater community commitment to planting and maintaining new trees is vitally important to maintaining a future canopy,” he said.
To help with that the tree commission hoped to give-away 100 oak seedlings to local citizens last year. Due to the pandemic the tree give-away was postponed to this spring. The commission will be looking for ways to distribute the seedlings.
To wrap up his presentation Nixon shared the benefits of trees. Trees not only provide shade, food, protection for animals and a healthy green canopy helps with the reduction of global warming.
Nixon said none of the commission’s work could be done with out the help of City Engineering Administrator Scott Derby and members of the street department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.