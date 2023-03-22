12 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Twelve people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Dustin C. Hall, 34, of the 2500 block of Corvalis Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Harry L. Hornett, 83, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, Saint Joe, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hornett was held without bond.
Celia J. Patrick, 27, of the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Patrick was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Patrick was held without bond.
Danny R. Wilson, 44, of the 7600 block of Imperial Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Wilson was held without bond.
David P. Wymer, 49, of the 5200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Wymer was held without bond.
Ricky Coburn, 61, of the 1600 block of Saint Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; trafficking with an inmate, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Coburn was held on $2,500 bond.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 54, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Lucio D. Jacquez, 30, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 650W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Jacquez was held without bond.
Katrina D. Kelly, 35, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kelly was held on $25,000 bond.
Elias Salazar, 31, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Salazar was also held on a court order relating to a Level 3 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Salazar was held without bond.
Jade R. Smith, 43, of the 4100 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amanda N. Slone, 32, of the 2100 block of South C.R. 800E, Angola, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
