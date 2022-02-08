ALBION — A Kendallville Police Department K9 allegedly sniffed out a man with dealer-level weight methamphetamine Saturday morning.
James L. Riddle, 57, of the 200 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Blake Kugler pulled over the Ford Explorer Riddle was driving at approximately 5:23 a.m. Saturday for a traffic law infraction, according to court documents filed in the case.
KPD Sgt. Justin Beall arrived at the traffic stop with his K9 partner. The dog allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside Riddle’s vehicle.
Kuglar and Beall searched the vehicle and allegedly seized:
• a white plastic bag containing crystal substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The aggregate weight of the bag and substance was 1.41 grams;
• another plastic bag which contained a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. The aggregate weight was 6.58 grams.
• a white crystal rock-like substance in another baggie that had an aggregate weight of 14.94 grams;
• a glass smoking device with a residue which tested positive for methamphetamine;
• digital scales, the surface of which field-tested positive for methamphetamine;
• two marijuana cigarettes; and
• $469 in cash.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, after his Miranda right had been read, Riddle allegedly told police that he rarely “sells” methamphetamine — “I don’t hardly even sell it. I trade s- — for it,” Riddle allegedly told investigators.
Riddle was also charged with violating his special driving privileges which had been set by an Allen County judge. Part of his ability to drive hinged on him not being in possession of illegal drugs.
Riddle was also required to have paperwork defining his special driving privileges in his possession whenever driving. Riddle did not have the paperwork on him when stopped Saturday morning by Kendallville police. He told police the paperwork was in a vehicle he and a companion had been going to jump start.
