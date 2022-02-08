ALBION — A Kendallville man has been charged with a Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine charge following his arrest early Saturday morning.

James L. Riddle, 57, of the 200 block of East North Street, was booked into the Noble County Saturday morning.

A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Blake Kugler initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Explorer being driven by Riddle for a traffic infraction at approximately 5:23 a.m. Saturday, according to court documents filed in the case.

Sgt. Justin Beall responded to the traffic stop and deployed his police K9 for a free air sniff around the vehicle Riddle had been driving. The dog allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

Beall and Kugler then began to search the vehicle. The officers allegedly located:

• a small plastic bag containing a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The aggragate weight of the substance and bag was 1.41 grams;

• a glass smoking device which had a residue which tested positive for methamphetamine;

• a cigarette box which contained two marijuana cigarettes