ROME CITY — Sylvan Cellars is noted for its variety of beers and craft cocktails, served up in a vibrant tasting room in a fabulously restored historic dairy barn. Now guests can enjoy a meal from its new full-service kitchen.
The popular brunch returns this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but Sylvan Cellars Kitchen will serve hungry customers Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.
“The kitchen is brand new, with a full menu and something for all,” said owner Rachel Schermerhorn.
Jim’s Pizza remains a staple on the menu, but Schermerhorn has added a variety or beef and pork burgers, grilled chicken wrap, tacos and appetizers to go along with the full bar.
A unique appetizer is a Jumbo Pretzel, served with a choice of beer cheese or Belgian mustard for dipping.
A charcuterie box of assorted cheeses and crackers, bleu cheese stuffed olives, pickled onions, hummus, flatbread, pickled asparagus spears and a salami rose will feed four people.
Adults can dine in the tasting room, but families can be seated on the kid- and pet-friendly patio.
“People are loving the patio,” Schermerhorn said. “People can have dinner, stay and listen to the live music on the patio.”
She is especially pleased that Sylvan Cellars Kitchen adds another restaurant option to the Rome City community.
Schermerhorn and her husband, Nathan, bought the former Kneipp Springs barn and a portion of the property in 2012. Their vision was to restore the barn and outbuildings, which were listed at the time as one of the Top 10 endangered historical landmarks in Indiana.
The Schermerhorns kept the rustic style of the barn with its 30-foot gabled ceiling and salvaged original stained wood floor, but they added a touch of elegance with five enormous chandeliers in the second-floor event space.
The barn opened as an event venue in the spring of 2015, followed by the Tasting Room in January 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.