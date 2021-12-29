INDIANAPOLIS — School curriculum and school board elections, tax revenue and, of course, COVID-19 are likely to dominate the docket during the upcoming Indiana General Assembly session starting right after the new year.
This year is a “short” session, meaning lawmakers don’t have to form a two-year budget, with the even-numbered-year gatherings usually focused on legislative tweaks and other social issues not connected directly to how the state spends its money.
For District 82 Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and District 13 Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, their expectations for the big items to tackle this year including ongoing COVID-19 matters, schools and responding to the conflicts happening in some districts between school officials and disgruntled parents and how to react to a strong and rosy revenue forecast.
COVID-19
Lawmakers are likely to start with a topic they dealt with extensively in 2021 and that hasn’t gone away — COVID-19.
While the 2021 session was focused on managing the state’s response and millions in federal dollars that had flowed into the state, the Republican supermajority also made some administrative tweaks including slashing the agency of county health departments to set local health orders on their own, against the urging of numerous state health groups.
As 2022 approaches, the state is looking at a looming federal vaccine mandate requiring employers with 100 or more workers to have their workers vaccinated or tested regularly, with Indiana Republicans mostly lined up in opposition to the top-down directive.
Although the state is one of several challenging the rules in the federal court system, what legislators can or should do in response is less clear, Glick and Abbott said.
Lawmakers had been talking in late 2021 and taking testimony on the possibility of enacting anti-mandate legislation, attempting to ban employers from enforcing vaccine mandates in the workplace. While that’s garnered support from personal freedom advocates, health systems and business organizations have been mixed on having the state force a ban on vaccine mandates in the same way the state has bristled at having the federal mandate forced on it.
“COVID is hanging over all of us. We’re addressing issues that have come up, the vaccine, the threats of the mandate, can we stand up to the federal government? Even if we say Indiana isn’t going to do it, we put our employers who have over 100 people in jeopardy because they have to meet federal requirements,” Glick said.
Because of federal supremacy, if the courts were to uphold the national vaccine requirement, the state wouldn’t be able to supersede it, which could cause mixed messages and put employers are risk of federal action if they fail to comply.
“The fact remains the feds have certain requirements of employers and the employers, bless them, are just trying to meet not only their responsibilities to the public and federal government but their employees,” Glick said. “I’m not sure that there’s a solution at least not yet. We heard seven hours of testimony in early November and the House did it again in December and I don’t think they resolved it.”
Abbott agreed that trying to ban vaccine mandates presents a variety of problems, so he’s instead been focused on an idea to codify exemptions to vaccine mandates for Hoosiers.
One bill would set up three categories of exemptions for Hoosiers — religious, medical and natural immunity — that would give employees an out from having to get a shot if they qualify.
The medical exemption would require some proof from a medical provider stating why vaccination is not recommended for that individual, while the natural immunity exemption would allow people who could prove they have existing immunity from a previous to hold it on equal footing as getting an immunization.
The religious exemption would be for people with moral objections to the vaccine, although Abbott said that would be “no questions asked” and not require any sort of proof of faith or religious activity.
When asked, Abbott acknowledged that allowance would effectively give a carte blanche method to skirt vaccine requirements even if they have no sincerely held religious objection, if they don’t practice religion or even if they don’t ascribe to any religion, although a person would have to lie in those cases in order to claim the exception.
Schools
Schools have become a new social flashpoint nationally and Indiana hasn’t been an exception to that.
Schools and parents have increasingly come into conflict — and increasingly nasty and vitriolic conflicts in some instances — over issues including mask requirements in schools, quarantine procedure and vaccination efforts related to COVID-19. A vocal minority in some districts has also taken up a fight on claims that public schools are teaching students racism through critical race theory or social emotional learning, as well as alleging schools are increasingly corrupting influences on youth.
While that hasn’t been so much an issue in rural northeast Indiana — East Noble has had a few raucous meetings including one where an unruly parent was escorted out by a police officer — larger school districts like Northwest Allen County and large central Indiana districts have seen much more raucous interactions.
Glick noted that some Indianapolis schools have been through some “pretty vicious meetings.”
Glick and Abbott said they agree that parents should have access to school materials and curriculum, although some ideas tossed around about making schools post everything online for review seemed burdensome and overkill.
Abbott is working on bills, one that would require government agencies of all types to take public comment at their meetings at give people at least three minutes to speak, while also working on another that would close a “loophole” in the virtual meeting laws that some boards have used to meet via video conference and avoid having an open, public, in-person gathering.
One other topic likely to be hotly debated is whether or not to change election laws to make school board races partisan.
Currently, candidates for school boards in Indiana do not need to declare a party affiliation and all are elected as non-partisan officials. It’s the only elected positions in Indiana not required to declare party.
Fort Wayne Republican Rep. Bob Morris has been a leader in an effort to try to change that, stating that voters should be able to know the political affiliation of the people serving in their schools. Opponents argue that introducing partisan races would make schools and their operations more political, while also potentially culling the pool of candidates willing to serve.
Neither Glick or Abbott are sold on the idea at this time, seeing various pitfalls in the idea to change school board races.
“I just don’t think we need to get tied up into national or state politics. I would rather see those things stay non-partisan,” Glick said, citing that not only might it reduce an already thin pool of people willing to serve, but that it might degrade conversations to political arguments instead of productive discourse to address issues in schools.
“I think those issues kind of transcend party politics. I do think we need people to be able to speak frankly and express what they’re hearing from their neighbors,” Glick said.
Abbott pointed to arguments that partisan races are only likely to make schools more partisan in one direction or the other and totally snuff out any alternative viewpoints. While partisan school board races would likely mean rural schools would be filled with conservative representatives, urban school districts would be more likely to push out any and all right-leaning members.
Voters should get to know those local candidates for their stances, not just a generic “R” or “D” next to their name on the ballot, Abbott said.
“I’ve always been of the mindset we want a parent or citizen in the community who cares about education,” Abbott said.
Revenue
Money is pouring into the state coffers, which is raising questions about whether Indiana could bolster its spending in some areas or whether it should hack back tax rates for Hoosiers.
The state actually had too much money in reserve at the end of the fiscal year, triggering an automatic refund of that excess to Hoosiers in 2022.
But is that rosy revenue forecast here to stay or merely a result of some odd economics times due to the pandemic?
Glick and Abbott aren’t sure and would like to see more time before making any big decisions about the state’s income.
“I have concerns whether it’s sustainable. This is money that’s coming in that we really don’t normally see, so I don’t know,” Abbott said.
Hoosiers received sizable federal stimulus checks. Parents were receiving $250-$300 monthly payments from the feds. Businesses and individuals could receive other COVID support. And, on top of that, prices have inflated which then increases sales tax collections.
While those impacts may be temporary and resulted from the pandemic, inflation and tight labor markets have also led to rising wages, which could bolster the state’s income tax collections long-term.
The picture isn’t clear and neither local lawmaker wanted to jump in only to have to backtrack if the financial boon suddenly evaporates.
I wouldn’t want to do that and have to come back later and come back with a shortfall if the economy takes a pause or a recession,” Abbott said.
“You can’t really define how much of this money is driven by the federal programs that are coming through these big spending bills coming through Washington,” Glick said. “How much of this is federal stimulus money and how much of it is real?”
Glick also noted that while inflation and rising wages can boost sales and income tax collections, they impact the state too, which will have a higher cost of doing business just like any other business or individual. Revenue may be up, but expenses may have to rise for the state government to keep pace.
Glick said senators, who have four-year terms and therefore the luxury of a longer period to study these things as compared to two-year House representatives, will tread lightly.
“The Senate is going to be very cautious about giving away that money and say we don’t need it,” Glick said. “Certainly it’s not our way to take money away from the taxpayer we don’t need, but we don’t want to send it back this year and then two years from now raise it because we can’t meet our responsibilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.