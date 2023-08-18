ALBION — Returning senior signal caller Drew Yates and junior running back Seth Pruitt, the West Noble Chargers football team figured to boast a potent, balanced offensive attack this season.
Yates and Pruitt both shined bright in Friday's opener vs. Central Noble, but the Chargers' defense may have stole the show in a 47-7 victory.
West Noble kept Central Noble's long passing game in check and limited the Cougars to minus-9 yards on the ground on 12 carries in running away with the victory.
Charger coach Monte Mawhorter credited the defense, which is led by his son, assistant coach Erik Mawhorter.
"He does an amazing job," the head coach said. "We do have a really talented secondary."
Central Noble ran a total of 30 offensive plays, good for 100 yards of total offense.
West Noble gained 302 yards on 40 offensive plays.
With Yates and Pruitt returning from last year's 8-3 squad, hopes for West Noble fans had to be high.
Friday night did nothing to diminish those expectations.
Yates completed 11-of-13 passes for 163 yards. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to junior Jordan Eash and rushed for two scores.
Pruitt rushed for four touchdowns and finished the night with 150 yards on 23 carries.
Neither Pruitt nor Yates played significant minutes in the second half as the Chargers led 35-7 midway through.
Being able to pound the ball with Pruitt, run to the outside with Yates or having the option to pass will make West Noble a handful for opponents this season.
"They can attack you about anywhere," Mawhorter said.
Field position haunted the Cougars throughout the contest.
Both teams had the ball three times in the opening stanza. Central Noble's average starting spot on those three drives to start the game was its own 18.
West Noble's average starting position on its first three drives of the first period was the Central Noble 36.
"That's not a winning combination," Central Noble first-year coach Zach Baber said. "It's asking too much of your defense."
After the teams traded empty possessions, Central Noble was forced to punt for a second time and West Noble took over on the Cougar 46.
Pruitt rambled for 18 yards for a first down, then on a 3rd-and-5 call from the CN 25, Yates ran for 17 yards to take the ball to the 8.
Pruitt lumbered in from there to make it 7-0 with 6:10 left in the opening period.
Central Noble turned the ball over on downs on its third possession, giving West Noble the ball on the Cougar 42.
Four running plays later, and the Chargers made it to the 22. Yates then hit Eash in the end zone, with the lengthy Eash snagging the ball with a host of Cougars around him to make it 14-0 with 1:25 to play in the quarter.
Central Noble went 3-and-out on its next possession, and West Noble took over on its own 47. Pruitt finished off an eight-play drive with a 5-yard run and it was 20-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.
The Cougars threw an interception on their next possession, and West Noble started off on the Cougar 31 at the 9:01 mark.
Yates had an 18-yard pass completion on the subsequent drive and finished things off with a 6-yard run to make it 27-0 with 8:07 to play in the second quarter.
Central Noble took the kickoff back to its 33 on its ensuing possession.
Cougar junior quarterback Brody Morgan hit senior Alex Tarlton for a six-yard gain on first down. A 3-yard completion to senior Andrew Pliett set up a 3rd-and-1 call from the West Noble 42.
Morgan found a streaking Lucas Deck midway down the field, and Deck ran away from the defense in posting a 58-yard touchdown reception.
The touchdown made the score 27-7 with 7:05 remaining until half.
West Noble returned the favor, marching 43 yards on five plays, culminating in a 1-yard Yates run that made it 35-7 with 4:31 until half.
Morgan was 11-for-18 in the first half for 106 yards. West Noble did a good job all night — with one notable exception — keeping Morgan's passes to the short-yardage variety.
Of his 11 completions, only the TD pass covered more than nine yards.
The Cougars attempted 12 passes in the first quarter and only tried two traditional running plays.
Falling behind 14-0 early got the Cougars off their game plan, Baber said.
"We abandoned (the running game) too early," Baber said. "We started throwing it around."
While Baber and his Cougars have a lot to work on, the Chargers came out of the contest feeling good.
"It's a fun group of kids," Mawhorter said. "They have a lot of confidence. But they back it up."
