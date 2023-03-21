LAGRANGE — A grassroots group of more than 20 concerned lake and river representatives are getting together with a researcher from the Saint Joe River Basin Commission for a workshop on LaGrange tomorrow to talk about how they can establish a long-term water quality monitoring program in LaGrange County. The event is co-sponsored by the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Residents representing more than 20 water bodies and all four major sub-watersheds will be sitting down for four hours to work toward taking the first steps to creating a long-term science-based program to reliably test water quality in the county.
Kate Barrett, an adjunct professor of Biology at the University of Notre Dame, an instructor of Biology at Holy Cross College as well as a watershed ecologist and program coordinator with the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, will act as the workshop facilitator. Barrett said her goal is to establish a comprehensive strategic water quality-monitoring program in LaGrange County.
“This program will provide us with high-quality data that can inform long-term corrective action,” she said.
Such a program to provide detailed science-based information about LaGrange County’s lakes, rivers, and streams and help monitor and perhaps pinpoint potential sources of abnormal reading would allow residents to take action to mitigate water problems, she explained.
Unlike most communities in northern Indiana, every drop of water that falls on Lagrange County ultimately goes into the St. Joe River, and then ultimately into Lake Michigan.
“I think this is a great opportunity for this county to serve as a model for what really good stewardship and care for common or shared water and land resources can look like and I would love to see every county in our river basin have a comprehensive program that what we hope to do in LaGrange County,” Barrett said.
The workshop takes place at the LaGrange County Public Library Community Room on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. Barrett said she will be asking for those attending to participate in various hands-on activities designed to help her better understand the water quality concerns of those living on LaGrange County’s lakes and rivers.
Patrick Wiltshire, a resident of Oliver Lake and representative of the North Branch of the Elkhart River at the workshop, is the workshop’s grassroots organizer. His goal, he said, was simply to get more people involved in the process of protecting LaGrange County’s greatest natural resource.
“It’s gonna be very interactive,” he said. “People are going to be asked to do stuff straight out of the gate. That’s why it’s called a workshop. People who think they’re going to show up and they’re just going to hear a lecture, that’s not the way it’s going to happen. People walking around, putting stickers up on the boards, and talking. This workshop is designed to help engage people so that they have some ownership, and feel the program will be done in a way that is scientific, sustainable, and repeatable. This is a great opportunity to participate and help build a water quality monitoring program that serves the watersheds, lakes, and rivers for the greater community and beyond. ”
Wiltshire said many LaGrange County lakes and streams see levels of E. coli far above EPA-recommended safe limits several times a year. The monitoring program will test for E. coli, as well as phosphates, nitrogen, and other indicators of diminishing water quality.
Barrett said her immediate goal is to start a scientifically-based monitoring program in various locations this summer.
“We really need to start being proactive, look towards upstream,” she said. “We want to know how what’s happening upstream is contributing to what we see downstream in terms of water quality changes, or even flooding. We’re looking at water quality and the data that will be focused on that at this workshop, but we want to focus on the quantity issues as well.”
Barrett said her long-term goal is simply to help LaGrange County residents enjoy safer, cleaner water.
“I hope that the monitoring would provide incentives for landowners to adopt better management practices on their land, to do things like put in buffer strips and more green infrastructure,” she explained. “I would love to see in 10 years that no waters would be exceeding EPA standards for E. coli for full body contact. I would love to see total suspended solids levels be in their normal natural range, not high. I would love cleaner water because that’s the ultimate goal.
