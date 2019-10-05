KENDALLVILLE — Applications for families in need of food this Thanksgiving are now being accepted. Applications for the 21st annual Basket Brigade are available at the RE/MAX Results Kendallville office located at 125 E. North St., Kendallville. Completed applications are due to the RE/MAX Results office by Friday, Oct. 25.
Basket Brigade is a community service project that provides a basket of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal to more than 300 needy families in the East Noble school district who live in Kendallville, Rome City and Avilla. The event is to offer hope and support to local families in need.
To make this project a success, volunteers are needed to make a difference in the lives of people in need by supplying baskets of food, financial contributions or help to deliver baskets. Delivery of the baskets will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 from Destiny Family of Faith located at 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville.
Call 347-4206 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.