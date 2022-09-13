AVILLA — Get READI for new housing development.
On Tuesday, the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved $759,553 in state READI funds to help Granite Ridge Builders and Avilla get infrastructure in the ground to open up future phases of Orchard Valley subdivision and make ready the third and final phase of Watercrest subdivision.
The final approval of funding will have to come from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and could take about two months to officially clear.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman laid a brief foundation before the RDA board heard from Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker and Granite Ridge Builders Vice President of Sales Lonnie Norris.
Gatman started by noting Noble County continues to see strong industrial growth, but what’s not even close to keeping pace is residential growth, meaning the county imports a lot of workers from a surrounding five-county area, workers who could potentially be living in Noble County were there anywhere for them to live.
About 15% of Noble County’s workforce commutes in every day. Avilla, with a population of about 2,500, has about 1,400 jobs in town, another stat that shows the community is obviously inheriting hundreds of workers coming from other places, Gatman said. Avilla sits in a 30-mile radius of nearly 600,000 people and a labor force of about 291,000 it can access.
During the period of 2010-2017, Noble County had the smallest percentage in an eight-county northeast Indiana region of new home development, just 3.8%. Meanwhile, more than 1-in-3, 37.4% of the county’s housing stock was built pre-1960.
“Companies are expanding and growing which only adds pressure to the need for people, workers,” Gatman said. “Noble county unfortunately laid claim to the smallest number of new homes in the region.”
From there, Woenker took over to discuss two projects in which READI funds could help spur new home development in town, both of which hinge on getting money to help with infrastructure improvements that will open up land and help drive down lot costs to buyers.
She started with a more entry-level development, looking at opening up a third phase of the Watercrest subdivision, a 1990s-era development of duplex condiminiums.
The third phase of Watercrest would open up lots for 13 more homes where Clark Street currently dead ends, in the area located behind Harper Funeral Home on north Main Street.
Sections 1 and 2 of Watercrest were fully developed prior to 1999 and nothing ever transpired after that.
“Watercrest has been a problem development and that’s why it’s almost been abandoned,” Woenker said.
Through conversations with the city, the previous developer actually donated and deeded the land over to Granite Ridge, who expressed an interest in filling it out. But as the builder ran the numbers, the work that was going to be needed to get infrastructure in was going to push the lot prices up toward $60,000 each and push the development out of affordable range.
“We received the ground, it was very reasonable, it was donated and we know now kind of why,” Norris said.
With READI money, however, Avilla could help connect dead-end roads to create better connectivity between neighborhoods, connect and loop its water system improving pressure and reduncancy and open up the area for the future arrival of a Noble Trails path coming from Kendallville and connecting into Avilla, Woenker said, all while making the lots more affordable.
Granite Ridge would be looking to build “13 single-family villaminimums,” at a price point of $250,000 to $350,000 each, depending on construction costs.
“It’s not a bad subdivision. The thoroughfare is important to the town,” Woenker said. “The town has a vested interest in this and we’re willing to put in money toward this and labor.”
Along with Watercrest, Avilla is also looking on the west side of North Main Street in the area to the Orchard Valley subdivision, a higher-end subdivision that’s partially built out now and that Granite Ridge has recently acquired the rest of the land for.
The work would be similar — putting in roads and the necessary connecting infrastructure — which could help to open up an additional 40 single-family lots. Homes in Orchard Valley are a little more high-dollar, ranging from $300,000 to $500,000.
“It’s definitely a different type of neighborhood from Watercrest,” Woenker said. “Granite Ridge now has the rest of that property.”
Right now, Orchard Valley is looking at incremental growth spread over several years, but with an injection of READI funds, Granite Ridge could come in, do infrastructure on both the entry-level and higher-end subdivisions at the same time and give Avilla quick boost in available lots.
“We’re stretching it out over several years, this is another reason why we thought it was another reason to apply for READI and speed this process up and get more homes more quickly,” Woenker said.
Woenker said opening up new residential development is a part of Avilla’s current strategy as it continues to see strong industrial growth and aims to position itself as the next stop up S.R. 3 for bedroom growth from metro Fort Wayne, potentially capitalizing even on people who are being priced out or want a little smaller feel as compared to suburban Huntertown.
“We’re trying to look at our market in a much more broad way and trying to be a little more, I don’t wanna save urban, but doing things that are working well in Fort Wayne and other communities and doing that,” Woenker said, adding that metro emigrants tend to live Avilla because “It’s just quiet, old-fashioned neighborhoods.”
That admiration extends to Granite Ridge, which is happy to be building in town again.
“We like Avilla. We’ve been in Avilla since the ‘90s and we had great momentum until we ran out of lots. And we think the market is still there,” Norris said. “There is a need for housing. We get the calls for these outlying areas all the time and that’s why we don’t have any lots.”
In total, Avilla estimates total construction cost will run about $3.51 million and was seeking $759,553 — 21.65% — to help the developments at Watercrest and Orchard Valley along.
The saving in construction costs will be passed on to the future buyers in terms of reduced lot costs.
The RDA board didn’t take much convincing.
Noble County’s RDA representative Bob Marshall put in his good word for the town and its efforts, pointing out well situated Avilla is right on S.R. 3 in a central area between other cities including Fort Wayne, Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville.
“Avilla is strategically located,” Marshall said. “It’s very unique.”
No one disagreed and quickly unanimously approved the expenditure, with the caveat that Granite Ridge agree to grant Noble Trails an easement through Watercrest, which Norris said was no problem.
“This might be the quickest approval we’ve ever made,” RDA Chairman Jeff Turner noted after the approval.
Woenker expressed her surprise at the same-day approval, expecting to not hear back for a few weeks.
Noble County has had two projects before the RDA board, the other being funding for a robotics and smart factory learning lab at the Community Learning Center, and both have clinched same-day approvals from the RDA, Gatman noted.
Turner thanked the presenters for their efforts and for the collaboration exemplified with the partnerships between the county, Avilla and the private developer.
“This is what READI is all about,” he said.
