KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville didn't get a "Home Town Takeover," but it did get a spot in an HGTV special featuring some of the other communities who didn't make the other cut but have continued working on their downtowns and more.
Kendallville applied to be the featured community in a new HGTV special "Home Town Takeover" with Ben and Erin Napier, a multi-episode program in which the two renovation experts swooped into a small town to complete numerous makeover projects with the goal of re-energizing an entire community.
Although the city didn't get picked, HGTV producers reached back out to Kendallville in August seeking updates on the city for a chance to be featured in a followup special.
That special — "Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?" — which aired for the first time this past weekend on Nov. 27.
In the special, the bulk of the program is a followup about the chosen community — Wetumpka, Alabama — but also featured in thet last few minutes of the show other communities that weren't chosen and the progress they've continued to make.
"That got us to thinking about all the other towns that submitted for 'Home Town Takeover.' What have they done in that time? So we reached out to them," Ben Napier said.
"So many towns have sent us videos and footage of what they've been doing in their own towns. I really want to share that with you guys, I want you to see what people have been doing," Erin Napier said.
Of the other communities featured, Kendallville actually received the lion's share of the few brief minutes.
First, viewers first hear from Carmen Johnson, whose had painted much of Kendallville's downtown mural art including in The Alley, on WhatchamaCAKES and on downtown electrical boxes.
"I was honored to be allowed to paint several murals. I'm really just so honored to be able to contribute to my community is such an amazing way," Johnson said.
While the screen shows some of Johnson's murals, the scene also cuts to a panning aerial of Main Street.
After showing a few other communities' murals and cutting back to the Napiers, views then get returned to Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe talking about the downtown's fairy door program and the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival.
The end-of-show spot features some clips of other small towns including Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; Harriman, Tennessee; Arcadia, Indiana; Athens, Alabama; and Goldsboro, North Carolina.
"I think my favorite thing about all of this is that we didn't come to your town. You did this," Ben Napier said.
The show doesn't appear to be scheduled to rerun at this time. Brief information can be found on the HGTV website at hgtv.com/shows/home-town-takeover-where-are-they-now.
The show may be available for streaming for those have a subscription to the discovery+ service.
If you'd like to watch the short video clip featuring Kendallville and other communities, you can find it for free on the Noble County Indiana YouTube page at youtube.com/watch?v=xVA9hRotFGY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.