ROME CITY — Hot off his American County Music Award nomination for Male Artist of the Year, rising star Jimmie Allen will be coming to Noble County in June for a show at Sylvan Cellars' outdoor venue.
Allen has emerged as one of country music's newer faces and charted several hits including "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" in duo with country mainstay Brad Paisley.
The performance is one of the bigger-name national music acts to come to Noble County in some time.
Shepherd's Family Auto Group & Sylvan Cellars Event Center are hosting the concert on June 24 at 7 p.m. The concert will be outdoors at the event center, 2725 E. Northport Road, with attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets if they'd like to sit.
It's an all-ages show and the site will have food trucks and bar available. No outside food is permitted.
The concert is a ticketed general admission event, with tickets running $30. Tickets are available via eventbrite.com, with direct links available on the Sylvan Cellars Facebook page at facebook.com/sylvancellars.
Allen has received multiple nominations through the Academy of Country Music awards as well as County Music Association awards, and in 2021 won the CMA for New Artist of the Year in 2021, becoming only the second Black performer to win that honor following Darius Rucker in 2009.
GRAMMY.com has hailed Allen as one of “5 Black Artists Rewriting Country Music."
He also competed in the 30th season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," finishing seventh among the field of 15 dancers.
For more information on visit jimmieallenmusic.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
