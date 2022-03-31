LIGONIER — The loud, humming noise from the Star of the West mill is back again.
Members of the Ligonier City Council heard again from resident Mark Stout during Monday night’s meeting about the return of the noise from the mill.
He first came to the council about this issue on July 13, 2021, when he complained about the mill noise and how it affected his daily life. He then told council members “hearing the constant noise has drove my blood pressure up and I can’t go anywhere in my house where there’s silence.”
Star of the West solved the issue towards the end of the month by installing a silencer on the exhaust where the noise was coming from.
He spoke during the public comment section of the meeting, telling the council that the noise has returned and how hearing loud noises constantly can lead to health problems like stress and sleep deprivation.
“I have trouble sleeping because of the noise,” he said at the meeting. “This high pitch noise goes through my walls. They put a new blower on the outside of the building and it’s pretty loud.”
He asked the council to do something about this noise, and that it affects him quite a bit.
He also asked what the council will do to rectify the problem and that Star of the West should come together with the city to agree on a solution. He hopes the mill can monitor the sounds levels on a daily basis to prevent it from happening again.
“Noise pollution can mostly be eliminated. You can make the town quieter, safer and better,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 35 years and I don’t want to see anyone else affected by this. If nothing is done about this, maybe I’ll move out of town.”
Another resident, Steve Hathaway, who is Stout’s neighbor, spoke to the council about the mill noise saying other people in the neighborhood where they live are complaining about the noise as well.
“Mark (Stout) owns five properties in town and pays more in taxes than me. His business is vital to this community and the noise is louder for him than it is for me,” he said at the meeting.
After both of them spoke, Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer responded to their comments saying he along with others have been working on solving this issue and that the city is not letting this problem go.
“Star of the West is upfront about this. We are trying to handle and solve this issue. We don’t want people to think nothing is being done about this because we have been working on it,” he said to the council.
Representing Star of the West was Kate Knowlton, who said she has recently transferred to the city’s mill from another location in Michigan.
She said from what she knows, the silencer was cracked before and they had repaired it. She said the company will work to make the mill runs more effectively and that it is taking the current situation seriously.
“We’ve recently been in contact with some contractors about installing sound panels or something similar to help reduce the noise,” she said. “There is a long history of us here and we believe we are a vital part of the community.”
In other business, the council held discussion about the Community Foundation of Noble County moving into the old fire station.The foundation plans to make its own interior improvements to the building. The council is considering a life lease for the organization when it moves in.
The monthly rent is not yet determined but the council said it would agree on incremental rent increases, depending on the changes in costs.
