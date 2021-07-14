LAGRANGE — There’s been no shortage of rain at this week’s LaGrange County Fair.
Those rains have not only been heavy at times but have forced members of the fair board to juggle some events, hoping the weather would improve as the week wears on.
Mike Patka, vice president of the fair board said, all in all, the fair board has been lucky despite the frequent rain over the first few days of the 2021 fair.
“We’ve only had to cancel the Motorcycle Fun Run, and a concert by Cook and Belle,” he said.
Several events have been postponed. Tuesday’s planned motocross racing on the track in front of the grandstand was pushed back a day, hoping for better weather today.
Monday night’s scheduled harness racing was postponed, and organizers are still hoping to find time to hold that event later this week, Patka said.
Patka said heavy rains like those hitting northern Indiana this week can have a big effect on events like a county fair.
“We just have to take it as it comes,” he added. “We just have to improvise on the fly. Thankfully we have a good fair board that’s willing to make the changes they need to make when we need to make them.”
Pakta said no matter what weather pattern seems to in place over northern Indiana, it seems there’s always one day that it rains at the fair every year.
“It always seems we usually get a monsoon at some point or another,” he said, speaking of past fairs.
Most of the planned events at the fair have been unaffected by the weather thanks to improvements made in recent years to the fairground’s pavilion. However, the heavy rains have soaked the field used a parking lot, leading to some visitors getting their vehicles stuck in the mud. But it seems the fair board was ready for that possibility too.
“Thankfully we have at least five or six Gaters running around, thanks to fair board members, that have tow straps and are pulling people out,” Patka said
