LAGRANGE — Although Rosie Simon retired in 2018, a former patient reached out to the Parkview LaGrange Foundation to ask that Simon be recognized as a Guardian Angel for the excellent care she had given them.
The patient wished to remain anonymous. However Jordi Disler, president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, said to Simon, “Those of us who know you have a fairly good idea about the great things you did to make the patient feel special during their stay at the hospital.”
“It is my sincere pleasure to congratulate you, Rosie, on this tremendous recognition of your care. You truly embody the concept that generosity heals,” said Rose Fritzinger, director, Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
Simon recently retired after 46 years as a nurse at Parkview LaGrange Hospital inpatient unit. “We were very fortunate to have Rosie with us for so many years, providing such caring, compassionate service to our patients and their loved ones,” said Emily Plant, nursing supervisor, med/surg inpatient units. “She had a healing touch, knowing just what to do and to say to patients and family members as they received care.”
The Guardian Angel program offers patients and their family with a way of saying a special thank you to a physician, nurse or other clinician who has made a meaningful difference in their hospital stay by making a donation in their name. The program is managed by the Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
For additional information about the Guardian Angel program and other giving opportunities at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, contact Fritzinger at 463-9004 or email her at rose.fritzinger@parkview.com.
