ALBION — Noble County has tweaked its guidelines for companies wanting a tax break, copying the format that Kendallville implemented in December 2018.
Noble County Council member Jerry Jansen broached the topic last month, suggesting the county update its guidelines used for considering how long of a tax abatement companies could get.
Abatements allow companies who are making major investments in buildings or equipment to phase in property taxes over a number of years. For example, if a company gets a 10-year tax break, they would pay 10% in the first year, 20% in the second year and so on until they are paying full taxes.
Tax abatements generally save companies about half of the property taxes they would pay otherwise over the span of the abatement.
Council members had raised issues with how complicated and sometimes subjective its current rules are and most companies in recent years have been qualifying for the 10-year break, the most costly to the county.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the local economy was humming, with extremely low unemployment and firms running at high capacity.
Jansen obtain a copy of the guidelines that Kendallville uses and suggested a carbon copy of their rules.
Kendallville last updated its rules in 2018, adopting them in December of that year. At the time, one of the main things Kendallville did was to de-emphasize job creation in the guidelines and instead place more of the focus on investment — the bigger the value, the bigger the tax impact long-term — and wages for workers.
The reasoning was that the city should only be incentivizing companies that were adding to the tax base in a significant way and providing quality jobs to the community.
In Kendallville’s guidelines, companies are not obligated to create any new jobs in order to qualify for a tax break.
Case in point, Kendallville’s most recent request — a $4 million expansion at Kraft — has no new jobs attached to it.
The reasoning at the time was that since unemployment was so low, firms couldn’t even find workers to fill the open positions they had much less being held to hiring new jobs. Because of job shortages, firms were often adding more technology and automation to reduce the reliance on human manpower.
“This is what we go to and it simplifies it,” Jansen said. “I think this is real straightforward.”
The Kendallville guidelines include options for a three-year, five-year, seven-year or 10-year tax abatement.
For a three years, firms need to invest at least $250,000 and have average wages of $15 per hour. At five years, it’s $500,000 and $16.50 per hour; $2.5 million and $17.50 per hour for seven years; and a minimum of $5 million investment and average wages of $20 per hour for a 10-year abatement.
“This is what we’re recommending and what we go with at this time. I think it’s better than what we have,” Jansen said.
Fellow members agreed as the council unanimously approved adopting its own version using the same guidelines as Kendallville.
