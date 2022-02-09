INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would effectively ban direct contact with big cats or bears in the most-common form of for-profit baby animal cuddle sessions is one step closer to becoming law, passing out of a Indiana Senate committee on Monday.
The bill from Rome City Republican Rep. Dave Abbott passed out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee with a 7-0 “do pass” approval.
Abbott’s House Bill 1248 “prohibits a person that owns or possesses a specified animal from allowing a member of the public to come into direct contact, or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact, with the specified animal,” according to the bill’s summary. Violations of the law would be a Class B infraction.
Restricted animals would include big cats like those from the species of Felidae, such as lions (Panthera leo), tigers (Panthera tigris), leopards (Panthera pardus), snow leopards (Panthera uncia), jaguars (Panthera onca), mountain lions (Puma concolor) as well as bears (Ursidae).
The goal of the bill would be to shut down animal encounters like those seen in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” where people pay money to get to cuddle an exotic animal and take photos.
Investigations into operators show that animals are often mistreated and once baby animals grow up they may be sold off to private buyers, shipped to foreign countries, mistreated or malnourished or simply killed when they cease to be profitable.
Indiana has had proprietors who worked in this business and legitimate zoos and sanctuaries have stopped doing these kind of encounters for the welfare of the animals.
Abbott had previously said his bill was a proactive way to ensure this kind of operation stays out of Indiana.
Elkhart County Sen. Blake Doriot is carrying Abbott’s bill in the Senate after it passed out of the House on Jan. 27 on a split but bipartisan 68-27 vote. The bill had support of House Democrats, with all 27 dissensions coming from Abbott’s GOP caucus.
On Monday, the bill went before the Natural Resources committee, which is chaired by Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
The bill passed committee 7-0 with Sens. Glick and Doriot as well as Democrats Tim Lanane and Jean Breaux and Republicans Brian Buchanan, Jim Tomes and Jean Leising.
Abbott’s bill is now cleared to move to the Senate floor for a full vote. If passed on the floor, the bill would head to Gov. Eric Holcomb to sign into law.
