ALBION — The murder of Justin Smead and shooting of Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis in June 2021 at a Kendallville convenience store devastated three families and shook an entire community.
Tuesday, the man responsible, Matthew Rodriguez. 25, of Kendallville, won’t leave prison until he’s an old man, if at all.
Noble Superior Court I Judge Steven Clouse sentenced Rodriguez to 85 years in prison — the maximum allowed under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in late July — for murder and two counts of attempted murder.
With Indiana good time credit allowing for one day of credit for each three days served in murder cases, Rodriguez won’t be eligible for release until he’s served more than 63 years. In a best-case scenario for him, Rodriguez won’t leave prison until he is well into his 80s.
Prior to sentencing, Clouse asked Rodriguez if he had anything to say in his defense, to which Rodriguez answered, “No thank you.”
Clouse delivered the 85-year sentence, a bit of closure for the family of the deceased.
“We got the justice we wanted,” Wayne Smead, Justin’s brother, said following Tuesday’s proceedings.
In handing down the sentence, Clouse cited the impact on the families and the community at-large.
Authorities said Rodriguez was in the Gallops gas station convenience store just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when Smead, 32, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, police said.
During a pre-trial conference on July 26, Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder that would cap the number of years he could be sentenced to prison at 85. As part of his plea deal, Rodriguez admitted in open court to shooting three people with a handgun at Gallops on U.S. 6, killing Justin Smead and wounding Jeffries and Lewis.
Wayne Smead provided a victim impact statement during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
“Justin went in to get a drink with two friends,” Wayne Smead said. “He never walked back out. Our lives will never be the same. We want (Rodriguez) to pay.
“(Justin) was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back. The last he had, he would give to you.”
Carrie Sparkman, the mother of Justin Smead’s two children, also testified prior to Clouse announcing sentence.
Sparkman talked of the trauma experienced by the children, now ages 7 and 10. Their daughter is afraid to go to sleep because she fears nightmares. In at least one instance, their son repeatedly struck himself with his fists as he tried to express his anger.
“They wanted answers, and I didn’t have any,” Sparkman said. “How do you even explain something like that to your children? It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Matthew Rodriguez robbed them of their father. Matthew Rodriguez opened their eyes to a cruel, cruel world.”
Both children have been in counseling.
The defense had asked for Clouse to sentence Rodriguez to 65 years in prison, the typical maximum for murder.
Defense attorney Kevin Likes pointed to a stack of papers perhaps 6 inches tall on the desk in front of him, saying the documents told the story of Rodriguez’ long history of mental illness.
The psychological evaluation from one mental health professional described Rodriguez as having “limited cognitive function” and “below average informational processing,” Likes said.
Likes said the evaluation said Rodriguez has “chronic, pervasive fear” which manifests itself in aggression. He said his client also suffers from schizoaffective disorder.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, “Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression.”
Likes called Rodriguez’ sister, Anna, to the stand to testify.
“He always thinks someone is after him,” Anna said. “He would see stuff that wasn’t there. He would say he heard voices I couldn’t hear.”
His paranoia was so bad that Matthew Rodriguez would tape over the camera and even the microphone on his cell phone because he feared he was being watched.
“It was bad all the time,” Anna said. “It was getting worse and worse.”
Various health care providers encouraged him to get into treatment and take his medicine.
“He refused it,” Anna said. “He would not go.”
During the hearing, Clouse and Wayne Smead all spoke to the lack of remorse showed by Rodriguez.
Likes said he believes Rodriguez does have remorse, but his mental health issues prevent him from displaying it.
“I just don’t know he has it in him to pull it out,” Likes said.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery asked for the maximum sentence under the plea of 85 years, pointing out that Rodriguez had made three, separate decisions to shoot each of the three.
He said the same psychological evaluation cited by the defense also mentioned there were signs that Rodriguez was “feigning” the severity of his mental illness.
Mowery put photos on a large screen which showed drawings Rodriguez had made in his Noble County Jail cell while in custody.
One of these drawings included the picture of a smoking handgun with the words “Matt Rodriguez. The Gallops Shooter. Boom boom boom. RIP homie.” Rodriguez also wrote on his cell wall “Kill your enemy like I did ha ha ha.”
Mowery argued the drawings “showed callous disregard for the crimes committed.”
Mowery also pointed to the manner of the attack. The first two victims were struck in the back, while the third suffered her injuries while turning.
“This was an ambush,” Mowery said. “The appropriate sentence is 85 years.”
Immediately following the shooting, Rodriguez went to Anna and told him that gang members were after him and that he had to go hide.
Mowery said that account differed from what Rodriguez told the mental health professionals who evaluated his competency to stand trial.
Rodriguez fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At the time of his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During the investigation following the shooting at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millimeter bullet casings.
The defense filed two exhibits into court — the psychological evaluations done by a psychologist and psychiatrist. The prosecution had 11 exhibits filed, including the psychological evaluations. The only exhibit shown in court was the file with the cell drawings.
