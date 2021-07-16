KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is exploring the possibility of adding a saltwater aquarium for the wonderment, education and pleasure of its patrons.
Director Katie Mullins told the library’s board of trustees Tuesday that she is looking into getting an aquarium that could be viewed from both sides to place near the program room at the Kendallville location.
Mullins said the saltwater aquarium would be “a great addition” to the sensory programs at the library. The aquarium would have automatic feeders for the fish and require monthly maintenance by a professional.
Mullins had other good news to report. Patrons are flocking back to the library after 2020’s shutdown, adding energy and bustle to the library’s two sites in Kendallville and Rome City.
The library has collected 611 reading records from children in June alone. Each sheet equals three hours of reading. Adult readers have filled four large glass jars so far with their reading records, entered into a drawing for prizes that include an Apple watch, zoo membership or a 5-foot flamingo lawn decoration.
The library is also acting to improve confidentiality of its patrons when they put holds on materials they want to check out. Currently, holds are listed by the patrons’ names, creating a possibility that someone might gain access to the list to see what other patrons are reading for unethical purposes.
Mullins recently saw the confidential hold system in action at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, and decided to implement it here.
Beginning Aug. 2, patrons’ identities for the hold list will be protected by a code of the first three letters of their last name plus four digits of their library card number. No names will be attached to the hold list, only the code.
“This will improve confidentiality for patrons,” she said. “It’s not the library’s business what people read.”
