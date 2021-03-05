Westview
hosting orientation
EMMA — Westview High School is hosting an “Orientation to High School” meeting on Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Auditorium.
Parents of current eighth grade students, whose child will attend Westview High School as a freshman in the fall, are invited to attend. Items to be discussed include graduation requirements, diploma options, four-year academic plans, college credit opportunities, vocational programs and post secondary planning.
If you have any questions, please contact school counselor, Jennifer May, by phone at 768-4146 or by email at mayj@westview.k12.in.us.
