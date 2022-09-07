3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Antonio Castaneda-Mendoza, 35, of the 800 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Mendoza was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew H. Lyles, 22, of the 200 block of Timber Valley Boulevard, Millersburg, was booked at 9:49 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Samuel L. Robison, 28, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Drive Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Robison was also held on two warrants charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Robison was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.