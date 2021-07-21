LAGRANGE — Ohio-based fiberglass door manufacturer Therma-Tru has announced it’s moved a product distribution line to LaGrange from this Howe facility.
The company is now leasing space in the former Dometic plant in LaGrange. A company spokesperson said the move will expand the company’s payroll in LaGrange County payroll by about 40 jobs.
Cassy Davis, senior director of Human Resources for Therma-Tru, acknowledged the company is now operating a product distribution line once housed in the Howe plant to LaGrange. That property will be used to sort, package, and ship materials produced by Therma-Tru’s sister company, Fypon.
Fypon produces a line of polyurethane products used by builders and remodelers in home construction and remodeling. Those products include railings, ceiling beams, flat panels, moulding, trim, brackets, and shutters. The company touts its products are weather-resistant because of their high-tech construction.
By relocating its Fypon distribution operation to LaGrange, the company now operates two distribution centers in LaGrange County. Therma-Tru will continue to operate its distribution center at a plant located along S.R. 9 just north of the Howe/LaGrange Toll Road entrance.
A distribution system was already in place inside the LaGrange plant and required few changes.
Therma-Tru operates a production facility in Butler manufacturing Therma-Tru fiberglass doors. The Butler plant employs about 1,000 associates.
Davis said once her company hires an additional 40 people in LaGrange County, it will employ around 220 people between the Howe and LaGrange plants.
Davis added the company has recently increased the wage and benefit package it offers new hires. The company now advertises a starting wage of $18.50 an hour and increases its hourly rate to $19 after six months.
Davis explained, like other major manufacturers, Therma-Tru and Fypon are struggling to find employees to meet its demand for labor.
“Business is really good right now, and that means we have quite a few job openings right now,” she added.
Davis called Therma-Tru an industry leader. Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, Therma Tru was founded in 1962 and pioneered the fiberglass door industry.
