Brrrrrrr.
Winter doesn’t arrive for about another month yet, but you couldn’t tell from your outdoor thermometer.
Temperatures over last weekend dipped in the teens.
Which, to put it mildly, is a little chilly.
Fortunately, your intrepid columnist has all sorts of cold weather gear, including wool socks, lined snow pants, flannel-lined jeans, Carhartt jackets and an array of flannel shirt-jacks for layering under the Carhartts.
It’s a good thing I’ve got those clothes, because it’s extra cold — inside.
As faithful readers are aware, the wife and I have moved into our elegant estate, the East Gardens.
The estate is well insulated with double storm windows in many sections. Wind is not getting into the state proper. Ever.
As readers are most certainly unaware, the beautiful wife is hot-blooded.
Not tepid-blooded. No warm-blooded. Hot-blooded.
The rock group Foreigner wrote a song about her:
Well, I’m hot blooded
Check it and see
I got a fever of a hundred and three.
We covered a basketball game in Waterloo last weekend. She wore a little sweater. I had my Carhartt on. In the four years I’ve known her, I’ve seen her wearing a winter coat maybe twice.
Which is all well and good. Unless you have to live with her in the winter.
According to terms of our marital contract — the same contract which gave control of the carriage house and spa/laundry area to me — specifically Paragraph 19, Section 4, Subsection 4(a), the wife controls the thermostat in the East Gardens proper. Subsection 4(b) not only gives me control over the thermostat in the unheated carriage house, but clearly defines the option of me spending as much time as I want in the carriage house while she is executing the authority given in 4(a).
So, to paraphrase the immortal words of Bill Murray in Caddyshack, I have that going for me.
During last weekend’s cold spell, the wife exercised her authority with great gusto.
She could be found, beautiful as ever, sitting in her Lazy-Boy, wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
The boy, the girl and I spent most of the weekend bundled in our winter coats in the kitchen, huddled together by the refrigerator which we had opened for warmth.
Turning on the oven in the kitchen would have likely been a more fruitful option, but alas, Paragraph 18, Section 3, Subsection 1(a) gives control of that to the wife, too.
Cold in the East Gardens? We didn’t have to make ice cubes, we just sat out water glasses on the counter and let the interior temperature do the work.
Our pet polar bear packed up its belongings and headed south.
When presented the original contract, I found the conjugal rights portion (Paragraph 1, Section 1, Subsections 1-13) to be to my liking, and skimmed the rest. Ladies and gentlemen, it pays to read the fine print.
Especially now that winter weather — if not the season itself — has arrived inside the East Gardens.
Doing jumping jacks keeps our blood circulating. Sitting on our hands keeps feeling, for the most part, in our digits.
A benefit is that everyone in our house can now diagnose the onset of hypothermia.
A benefit to Paragraphs 18 and 19 is that the three of us non-hot-blooded occupants have enhanced our cooking game. You can find us together, huddled around the oven making... well just about anything to keep warm.
