Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Austin W. Huffman, 28, of the 800 block of S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Huffman was held on $3,500 bond.
Nathaniel S. Oliver, 35, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was booked at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Tyler L. Schambers, 29, of the 500 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Schambers was held without bond.
Courtney S. Ward, 23, of the 1300 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ward was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Cammie T. Weaver, 24, no address provided, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Weaver was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin L. Ballard, 42, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Ballard was held on $1,000 bond.
Jennifer Santiago, 36, of the 2200 block of Point W Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Santiago was held without bond.
Michael W. Thomas, 27, of the 4100 block of West Country Drive, Leesburg, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Thomas was held on $3,500 bond.
Dustin W. Woods, 31, of the 500 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Woods was held on $2,500 bond.
Angel L. Garcia III, 35, of the 300 block of South Second Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Garcia was held without bond.
Diamond N. Holden, 23, of the 300 block of Golden Drive North, Topeka, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Holden was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew J. Kline, 33, of the 200 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age. Kline was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy M. Rakestraw, 31, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Rakestraw was held without bond.
Keigan T. Chriswell, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Chriswell was held on $2,500 bond.
Homer B. England, 57, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Friday by Noble Count4y police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. England was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Jeremy W. Holliday, 34, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Holliday was held without bond.
Andrew J. Mathias, 40, of the 2500 block of South Shew Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 5 felony. Mathias was held without bond.
Sage R. Morningstar, 19, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Morningstar was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse D. Powell, 29, of the 00 block of Country Forrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Powell was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicolas L. Stotelmyer, 21, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stotelmyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Gerald C. Woodrow Jr., 38, of the 1400 block of South S.R. 300E, Hartford City, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Woodrow was held without bond.
Brent M. Cowen, 47, of the 3300 block of Chevoit Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Cowen was held without bond.
Kristopher V. Grubb, 34, of the 300 block of Valley Meadows Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 7:27 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. Grubb was held without bond.
Scott R. Rudicill, 35, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, A Class A misdemeanor; operating/permitting operation without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Rudicill was held on $2,500 bond.
Britteny R. Miller, 22, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 1100N, Rome City, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was without bond.
Brandon P. Northrup, 27, of the 10500 block of Wet C.R. 200N, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Northrup was held without bond.
