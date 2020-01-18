3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Arthur Charles II, 60, of the 200 block of Center Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Charles was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle J. Gillespie, 26, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No charging information provided. Gillespie was held without bond.
Richard L. Hicks, 38, of the 9000 block of North Canal Road, Rome City, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Hicks was held on $500 cash bond.
