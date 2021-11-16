LAGRANGE — Dylan Diericx, the Iowa truck driver charged with causing the death of a four-year-old boy last August appeared in person Monday afternoon at LaGrange County Superior Court preliminary hearing where he learned when his case will go to trial.
The hearing lasted less than five minutes, but it set the stage for Diericx’s case to go trial early this coming summer. Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen Slaven announced she scheduled Diericx’s trial to begin on June 22, and last for three days.
Diericx has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, Brantley Welford.
The young child was pulled unconscious and unresponsive by police from the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s semi-truck on August 19 as it sat parking in the lot of Shipshewana Trading Place. The young boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died three days later.
According to court documents filed in the case, Brantley Welford apparently suffered several injuries, including broken bones, facial cuts and bruises, and blunt force trauma to the back of his skull while being cared for by Diericx. Diericx admitted to investigators he had been the child’s sole caregiver for the previous five days before he called 911 to report Welford’s injuries.
Diericx allegedly told investigators Welford’s injuries were the result of “horseplay” between he and the child in the cab of his truck.
Diericx was held by the court on $250,000 bail but released in September after a bonding company posted bond. Neglect of a dependent causing death is a Level 1 felony and is punishable by between 20 and 40 years in prison.
Diericx appeared in court Monday, accompanied by one of his attorneys, Sarah Ober, a member of Seth Tipton’s Noble County law firm that now represents him. Diericx had originally been assigned a public defender by the court.
Diericx said almost nothing to the court during the hearing, instead conferring quietly with Ober. He did acknowledge his presence in the courtroom with a short wave of his hand and muted response when the court called his case.
Ober immediately asked the court for more time to prepare, saying there was “quite of bit of discovery to go through” before the trial. The court agreed and scheduled a pretrial conference for Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m.
The court then scheduled a final pre-trial hearing in the case for May 23, starting at 1 p.m., before Bowen-Slaven announced Diericx’s case would head to trial in June.
Diericx walked out of the LaGrange County Courthouse alone about ten minutes after his hearing and climbed into a pickup truck and drove away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.