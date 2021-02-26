ROME CITY — After years of discussion, the demolition of the Northport Road overpass just north of Rome City may be one step closer.
The Rome City Town Council discussed the issue during its February meeting after receiving a letter from the state. The opening paragraph of the letter said the Indiana Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration intends to proceed with an intersection improvement project at the intersection of S.R. 9 and Northport Road on the north end of the town.
The letter is part of the environmental review process, which stated no date for demolition or construction of an at-grade crossing was set.
The discussion of the project isn’t the first time the changes have come up, as the state hosted an informational session about the project back in June 2018. During that informational session, INDOT said nothing would be done to the overpass until 2022 at the earliest.
That timeline still appears to be in play.
Hunter Petroviak, public relation spokesman for INDOT’s Northeast district, said the project is currently set to go out to bid early in 2022 with construction in late spring or summer of 2022.
The bridge over S.R. 9, which is located just north of Rome City’s northern town line, was built in 1937. Although you can’t tell it now, it was built as a railroad overpass, carrying Northport Road over train tracks that used to exist on the east side of the highway.
With no railroad tracks any more, the Northport Road bridge doesn’t make much sense. Replacing it would be the most costly option for the state, since not only are bridge projects pricey, but the size of the structure would need to be expanded to meet modern-day specifications.
The current height of the overpass is a challenge because S.R. 9 is designated as a road for oversize loads. Larger loads however can’t use the road because they don’t fit under the bridge, which has a clearance of 15 feet, 2 inches, which is less than the modern minimum of 16 feet, 6 inch clearance.
The state’s proposal would involve demolition of the Northport Road bridge over S.R. 9. It involves excavating to lower the grades of both the east and west approaches of Northport Road and raisin the grade of S.R. 9 to meet at the intersection with Northport Road to establish the at-grade intersection.
The at-grade intersection will include dedicated left turn lanes on S.R. 9 and will remove access to Kelly Street from S.R. 9, leaving part of Kelly Street in place to maintain the existing parking lot access at the Sylvan Cellars event center. S.R. 9 will remain free flowing, with Northport Road being stop controlled. Currently, it is anticipated that 2.9 acres of right of way will be required. No relocations of residence or businesses are expected.
During the 2018 informational session INDOT officials indicated a two-way stop would be the least invasive to the S.R. 9 traffic.
INDOT conducted a traffic study in the area during the summer of 2018.
Petroviak said the project is still in the early stages. A public informational meeting will be held yet this year about the project.
He also said there is still a possibility that the project dates could change.
In the letter the state said the change would also improve motorists’ safety as 17 cashes have been reported on S.R. 9 and Northport Rd. from 2013 through 2017. Those 17 crashes involved 22 vehicles. All four rear-end crashes were due to northbound cars stopped or slowed to turn left onto Kelly Street, which is the small feeder road that takes motorists up to Northport Road.
The letter says an at-grade crossing would help to improve visibility and safety, something all of the members of the Rome City Town Council didn’t agree on.
“I am not a fan of having a two-way stop there. Someone is going to get hurt,” said Nick Heffner, Rome City Town Council president.
During the council’s discussion they suggested the possibility of making the intersection a roundabout for extra safety. They said a roundabout would help slow down traffic as speed on that section of roadway has become an issue. Once cars exit Rome City, the speed limit increases back up to 55 mph.
Councilwoman Cheryl Clifton said the area is also becoming a huge area for Amish buggies. In the last two years the area has seen an increase in Amish families.
After several minutes of discussion about the project the board asked Leigh Pranger, town manager to draft a reply letter to the state with their thoughts on the project.
Pranger finished crafting a response letter to the state this week. The letter featured the council’s thoughts about the roundabout.
Roundabouts have become more common across the state, but are usually built on local roads and streets to replace busy or awkward-aligned intersections.
INDOT typically wouldn’t build a roundabout in the middle of a state road or replace an intersection with low cross traffic as would be expected from Northport Road.
Roundabouts are also more expensive to construct and require more right of way than a typical sign-controlled intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.