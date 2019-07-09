Rome City fireworks coordinator shoots last show

ROME CITY — It’s the end of an era, but the show will go on.
Randy Pippenger, a lifelong resident of Rome City and owner of R&S Boats, raced the rain Saturday to set up fireworks for the annual Sylvan Lake Independence Day show.
“This is probably going to be one of the biggest shows we’ve done,” Pippenger said on Saturday before launching off hundreds of fireworks for the lakeside community.
The extra firepower was because this year was his last coordinating the annual show.
The decision to end his 30-year stint as director of the pyrotechnics came with age, as he wanted to settle back and see his wife and kids more often.
“I’m getting more time now with my family,” he said. “I just figured after 30 years, it was time for me to let someone else do it.”
Pippenger is quick to point out that he isn’t the only one making sure the show goes out with a bang — he works closely with the Sylvan Lake Association, the town council and the rest of Rome City to be sure the community is thoroughly entertained.
President of the Sylvan Lake Association Carl Grove said the show is something Rome City looks forward to every year.
“For Rome City, it’s huge. We get a ton of boats on the lake and a ton of people on the shore,” Grove said. “It’s our largest expenditure by any means.”
Fireworks aren’t cheap, so how Rome City does it is any extra money they want for the show that isn’t already budgeted is usually donated by the community.
That’s part of the reason why the show was so big this year — because people knew it was Pippenger’s last time around.
Town Council President Gary Furlow said donations have been plentiful this year because of it.
“I said (to donors), ‘It’s Randy’s last year,’ and they said, ‘How much do you need?’”
Furlow said Pippenger was someone who convinced him he’d be right for the role of the Town Council president, and his good spirit hasn’t just touched him.
“Don’t judge the guy by looking at him,” Furlow said. “The guy’s got a heart of gold.”
Grove agrees, and said because of the care Pippenger puts into the fireworks show each year, it goes off without a hitch.
“We really owe him such gratitude because he’s always taken care of it, and we’ve never had a problem,” Grove said.
Pippenger isn’t disassociating from the fireworks show completely next year, though. He still plans on serving his community, just not in such an involved role.
“This isn’t about me,” Pippenger said. “It’s about the community and the people.”
