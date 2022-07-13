LAGRANGE — Madi Targgart has had a pretty good year so far, and it’s only July.
A 2022 Lakeland High School graduate, Targgart was named one of three valedictorians for her class. Earlier this year, she also learned she had been accepted to attend Purdue University in the fall, and while on the visit to the school learned she had been named part of the school’s student sports managers team.
Sunday, Targgart added another feather to an already crowded cap when she was named Miss LaGrange County 2022. That contest was held on the 2022 LaGrange County 4-H Fair’s second day.
Targgart said she decided to enter the contest on a whim but still managed to walk away with a crown. She’s proud to have the chance to play a positive role model other girls in the community.
“I get to make my mark on my community and be a role model for little girls too,” she said. “And I’ve already started to make an impression. I’ve been walking around the fairgrounds and little girls want to take a picture with me and talk to me. It’s just the best feeling ever to know that I’m making an impact on their lives.”
Ironically, Targgart wasn’t a member of 4-H. However, she spend five years as part of Lakeland’s FFA program and ended her time in FFA by winning state honors.
Targgart is the daughter of Brad and Shari Targgart of Kendallville. Her father is the former principal of Wolcott Mills Elementary and Lakeland Intermediate School. He recently announced he was leaving that position to take over as the principal of Central Noble Primary School.
Targgart arrived at Lakeland as a grade seven student, transferring to Lakeland when her father took over as principal at the middle school.
Madi was already having a busy summer before winning the Miss LaGrange County title, working at a Kendallville coffee shop and picking up a number of odd jobs like dog sitting and babysitting as she can.
This week, she’ll be spending every night at the fair, attending every show and helping out with grandstand events.
“Mostly, I just spend my time walking around meeting people, saying hello, and making sure they’re having a good time at the fair,” she explained.
Targgart was one of four young women vying for the Miss LaGrange County title this year. Also competing were Katie Eash, Alayna Collins, and Amelia Johnston. Collins, Johnston, and Targgart will all be attending Purdue in the fall.
“It’s fun to have that bond already,” Targgart said. “I’m really happy we were able to connect through this pageant.”
Eash was named the contest’s Miss Congeniality. Johnston was named its first runner-up.
Targgart will be attending Purdue in preparation for a career as a physician. Her ultimate goal would be to become a surgeon at the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Part of Sunday’s competition was answering an impromptu question. Targgart was asked if she could travel the world with anyone, whom would she pick to be her traveling companion?
“I picked my sister because she and I have gotten so close over the years,” she explained. “With me going away to college, I want that bond to continue to grow as much as it can.”
In January, Targgart will be competing in the annual Miss Indiana State Fair contest in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.