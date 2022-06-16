LIGONIER — West Noble Primary School’s staff and parents won’t be dodging craters and potholes in the parking lot much longer. School board members amended their capital projects plan to include the repaving of the parking lot, and decided to use the appropriations process to pay for it from the operations fund instead of the rainy day fund.
The board accepted Niblock’s bid of $136,000 to remove 5 inches of old asphalt, replace it with 3 ½ inches of base and 1 ½ inches of surface asphalt, and restripe all markings. Another company, Pend-Brown, submitted a bid of $145,595.
Board members will ask Niblock to fast-track the project so that work can be done during the summer break to keep inconvenience to a minimum.
During a discussion about the company’s “move in” fees, the board decided to ask the company about repaving the ¼-mile walking track at the same time as the parking lot work is being done.
Also related to the capital projects, the board adopted two resolutions for the $2.1 million bond, one resolution for the additional appropriation to spend the $2.1 million and a second resolution for disclosure.
The disclosure resolution is required when the district takes on new debt service. The resolution says the maximum interest rate is 5%; July 15, 2023 is the date of the bond’s first payment or the interest; and the pay-off date is Jan. 15, 2027.
No one spoke at the required public hearing, held during the board meeting just before the vote.
In the consent agenda, the board approved a professional leave for curriculum director Sara Wilson from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 to attend a National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth training in San Diego, California, and curriculum materials for Italian language classes at the high school,
The Italian language classes are both in-person and online, with two full classes so far.
A request for a Spanish class trip to Puerto Rico in 2023 was tabled until more information can be provided.
Superintendent Galen Mast handed out the board’s next reading assignments, policy updates on school operations and the 2022-23 handbook drafts from the primary, elementary and middle schools.
The high school handbook draft is a work in progress.
Changes are minimal in all three handbooks and highlighted in yellow. The most significant change is in dress code language for middle school students. An addition to the proposed dress code prohibits crop tops with bare midriffs for both boys and girls.
The board will consider the policy updates and handbook approvals at a future meeting.
In other business, the board approved the personnel changes below with a 5-1 vote, with Travis Stohlman opposed. Stohlman didn’t offer a reason for his “no” vote. Board member Paul Fought was absent.
Resignations: Abigail Travis, middle school band teacher, effective June 8; Christina Smith, elementary second grade teachers, Effective at the end of the school year; Hailee Slone, middle school applied skills program assistant, effective at the end of the school year; Judy Stump, bus driver, effective at the end of the school year; Carol Guyas, bus monitor, effective at the end of the school year; Kennedy Weimer, elementary instructional assistant, effective at the end of the school year; Sarah Mambula, elementary instructional assistant, effective at the end of the school year; Crystal Targgart, district technology, effective July 31; Tim Schermerhorn, middle school seventh grade team leader, effective at the end of the school year; and Samantha Christner, middle school tennis coach, effective at the end of the school year.
Leaves: Elizabeth Cabello, primary teacher, Aug. 12 to Oct. 3; Rebecca Larson, high school teacher, Aug. 17 to Nov. 1; and Gabriella Brown, high school media center assistant, Aug. 11 to Dec. 2.
Certified: Paige Barnett, elementary teaching position, Level 12, $42,000.
Classified: Grace Miller, middle school applied skills program assistant, Level 1, $13 per hour, 7 hours per day, for 184 days; Madison Smith, elementary applied skills program assistant, Level 1, $13 per hour, 7 hours per day, for 184 days; Lillian Wright-Cayetano, elementary media specialist program assistant,; Amy Groff, elementary technology program assistant, increase to 100%; and Carlos Rodriguez, high school custodian, $13 per hour, 8 hours per day, for 260 days.
Service Agreements: Douglas Brian, high school dual credit stipend, Trimester 1 and 3, $500; Charles Grady, Kelli Brown, Monte Mawhorter, Khara Kimmel and Rudy Troxel, high school dual credit stipend, Trimester 1, 2, and 3, $750 each; Randall Younce, high school dual credit stipend, Trimester 2 and 3, $500; James Gardener, high school dual credit stipend, Trimester 1 and 2, $500; Kelli Brown, high school guidance hours, $35 per hour; Kenna Cross and Ashley Libben, middle school high ability conference, $32.50 per hour; Yaquelin Guzman, Yvette Rojas and Alondra Campos, primary professional development, $25 per hour; Katie Salazar, Jenna Groff, Kaylen Warble, Alexis Johnston and Brittany Isaac, elementary professional development, $25 per hour; Candace Gum-Hales and Sarah Schroeder, middle school professional development, $25 per hour; and Rudy Troxel, Kelli Brown, James Gardner, Audree Ritchie, Alyssa Baumgartner and Joy Wilson, high school professional Development, $25 per hour; Aden Burke, high school girls head cross country coach, $2,256; Tonya McDonald, summer school food service, $13.10 per hour; Robin Moser and Brandi Cordero, summer school bus drivers, $76 per day; and Madelyn Bottles, Sherise DeLong and Ruby Clark, summer custodian help, $12 per hour.
