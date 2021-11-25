ELKHART — The RV Industry Association announced that October was another record-breaking month for the RV industry.
The RVIA’s October 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 57,971 units, an increase of 22.5 percent when compared to the 47,326 units manufacturers shipped during October 2020. In fact last month outperformed the previous best October on record by 18 percent. October’s total was also the highest production total on comparable record for any month, surpassing last month’s record of 55,014 units by more than 5 percent.
“With this latest report, 2021 officially becomes the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before—and that is with two months left in the year,” said RV Industry Association President and & CEO Craig Kirby. “Despite the challenges we have faced with supply chain and workforce, what is really remarkable is the way the RV industry has found ways to overcome the issues and deliver 12-straight months of record shipments. We know more and more people want to get outdoors and experience the joys of RVing with their friends and families and our manufacturers and suppliers have responded impressively to keep more and more RVs heading to dealerships every month.”
The new shipment report comes on the tail of a recently released survey showing more Americans plan on RVing in the next year than ever before. The survey showed 72 million Americans planning an RV trip in the next year in an RV they own, rent, or borrow—an 18% increase over the 61 million reported in the same survey a year ago.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 23.3percentagainst last October with 52,856 wholesale shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 14.4 percent compared to the same month last year with 5,115 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month up 6.3 percent compared to October 2020 with 354 wholesale shipments.
