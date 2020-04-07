ALBION — A detailed building schematic is complete, cost estimates are being compiled, ancillary topics are being addressed and the Noble County Prosecutor is in process to be moved to a new temporary home.
All in all, Noble County’s proposed $15 million annex project is moving and on schedule.
At Tuesday’s Noble County Council meeting — held in the Noble Circuit Court courtroom so that council members and attendees could spread out appropriately — Noble County Highway Engineer and project manager Zack Smith gave updates about the progress.
First on the list was that the architect’s detailed design is complete.
The main entrance will be in the center of the east-facing side of the building and will have a secure vestibule before going into the rest of the building.
On the first floor, the south end of the building will include the emergency management office in the southeast corner, with Purdue Extension and the veteran’s service offices in the southwest corner. In the west-central part of the building will be the treasurer, auditor and recorder, as well as restroom facilities. The north end of the building will contain the assessor and health department.
Upstairs will include the IT department and 911 dispatch on the southeast side of the building and the Noble County Prosecutor will take up the southwest corner. The west-central on the second floor will be the planning department, staff restrooms and employee lounge. The north end of the second floor will have a shell space for future needs and then the public defender’s office.
Courts, probation and the Noble County Clerk will be housed at the courthouse, while the surveyor, currently located at the south annex, will eventually move out to the highway department complex on S.R. 8.
“The detailed design is complete. Now they’re working through the detailed cost estimate, everything is going well as far as progress,” Smith said. “We are sticking to our timeline, we’ve been able to maintain everything we’re doing as far as staying on schedule. As of now everything is under budget … and under the referendum limit.”
Smith also briefly updated that some alley vacations the county is working through with the Town of Albion received favorable recommendations from the town plan commission and go before the town council for final approval.
A request for proposals for construction managers has been published, with responses due back April 24 and for opening at the commissioners’ meeting on April 27. Once picked, that manager will oversee and build the proposed annex while issuing the county a not-to-exceed price. An overages are at the risk of the construction manager, not the county.
Lastly, Smith detailed the cost of establishing temporary space for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, which has to relocate so the county can demolish the current building west of the courthouse to make room for the new annex.
Rehashing information delivered to the commissioners a week ago, Smith highlighted that the buildout expenses will be $213,900 and rent will cost $4,250 for 24 months.
The county will receive a credit on rent, since the improvements will add permanent value to the building after the prosecutor leaves at the end of the lease, which makes the effective cost of the renovation and relocation $298,900.
Before tackling the move, council members dove into a lengthy discussion about finances and impacts from the ongoing pandemic, considering numerous Noble County residents have been temporarily put out of work.
“It seems like, to be fiscally responsible means we don’t want to ignore the elephant in the corner of the room … I want to count myself among those optimistic enough to believe this is a temporary circumstance,” council member George Bennett said. “That said, I think we certainly at least want to be cognizant of any impact.”
County coordinator Jackie Knafel allayed concerns with two main points:
First, the project is not being funded through income taxes which could be affected by the downtown due to coronavirus. Even still, county income tax disbursements are not calculated in real time, so impact from a short-term downturn wouldn’t be felt immediately.
The county’s economic development income tax fund currently has $1.5 million available so can easily fund the renovations and shouldn’t be in danger of running empty, Knafel said.
Second, since the county opted to bond and chose to repay the debt with property taxes, that payment method is much more stable and reliable. Even if some people skip their tax payments or pay late due to financial problems, the county won’t be bonding the project for months and repayment won’t start until next year at the earliest.
Even if people default on taxes, delinquent properties go to tax sale after 18 months of nonpayment and, except for the junkiest properties or most useless pieces of land, most do get sold at tax sale and recoup the overdue amounts.
Council members were also satisfied with some protections in the contracts for if the situation goes really awry and ultimately opted to approve the expenditure.
“I think it’s prudent that we move ahead with this,” council member Jerry Jansen said while making the motion.
The council approved the buildout and lease agreement 6-0. Council member Wayne Targgart was absent.
