KENDALLVILLE — After picking up 167 tons of large items, junk and debris in last year's citywide cleanup, Kendallville announced Monday that the city will be doing it again in September.
It's the first of what will become a twice-annual service for the city thanks to its new citywide garbage hauler contract.
"The City of Kendallville, through the recently approved solid waste contract, will be providing a Citywide Curbside Cleanup for residential properties within the city limits to dispose of bulky, unwanted items that are not routinely collected by trash haulers," according to a release from the city.
Like last year, the cleanup will be spread across two weekends, with the city divided in half.
On Sept. 19, the cleanup will take for all areas north of and including Mitchell Street, which includes neighborhoods such as Orchard Place, Hollybrook Heights and Arvada Hills.
The next weekend on Sept. 26, the city will focus on the neighborhoods south of Mitchell Street, which includes Country Club Hills and High Pointe Glen neighborhoods.
More information about the specific procedures on the cleanup and how to tag certain items will be released at a later time.
Last year, Kendallville hosted the first curbside cleanup in more than a decade.
It showed, as residents opted to get rid of piles and piles of junk, with haulers carting away about 167 tons. In total, the hauling fees from the two-weekend event cost the city about $20,000.
This year, Kendallville completed its search for a citywide trash hauler that will serve all residences in the city starting in January 2021.
As part of that contract — which was won by Noble County Disposal at an annual cost of $469,106.04 for the first year — Kendallville will have twice-annual cleanup days in the spring and fall.
Although the contract doesn't start until next year, Noble County Disposal will conduct the curbside pickup this fall, too.
Starting next year, residents will pay about 36 per month — around $4.33 per year — to cover the cost of the annual curbside dates.
Kendallville's monthly trash fee hasn't been finalized yet, but is likely to clock in somewhere around $12.50 per month for services with an administration fee that is likely to be around $1.
Residents overwhelming approved of the curbside cleanup and asked for the city to bring the program back.
There were a few complaints, however, including whether the city could do anything to control pickers, who would go pile to pile along blocks looking through stuff people were throwing out, sometimes leaving a mess in their wake or blocking up traffic on narrow residential streets.
