KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe shuffled on her feet, her gaze averted, doing her best to hold in the emotion as she received a standing ovation to close out her final State of the City address.
After 20 years, Thursday was the last time Handshoe will stand before the Kendallville faithful and recap the year behind and the year ahead.
In a retrospective spanning back the two decades of her service as mayor, attendees at the 2023 Mayor's Breakfast at Cobblestone Golf Course got a glimpse of just how much their city has changed under her leadership.
Next year, they'll be hearing it from someone else as the five-term mayor opted not go after a sixth four-year term due to her health and the demands of the job. Right now, come November, Republican Lance Waters will face off against Independent Brett Slone.
"I stand before you today, humbled by all of the support and help I’ve received along my journey. Our outstanding employees and department heads have helped make it all possible. I’ve used the Marine Corps philosophy of surrounding oneself with people that make you look good and I think I have," Handshoe said in her closing remarks, drawing laughs from the large crowd present.
That being said, Handshoe's job in office is not done yet and Thursday's State of the City speech followed a familiar pattern as the mayor recapped 2022's financial, developmental and department accomplishments.
Kendallville closed out 2022 with $25.3 million in total funds, a balance Handshoe has worked to grow over two decades from just about $5 million in the bank when she first took office.
Economic icebergs like the Great Recession of 2008 helped reinforce that it's been good policy, as Kendallville is well positioned to tackle future downturns or handle unexpected expenses that may pop up. The mayor cited the recent cost increase in the first phase of the Drake Road reconstruction project — when bids came in high and the state required the city to post more matching money, Kendallville had it available.
"Our strong position didn’t happen by accident. The frugal approach we have taken through the years has provided us the flexibility sometimes needed in addressing financial matters such as matching grants and funding significant projects," she said.
The city's seen growth that, while not anything like the state's urban and suburban areas, has outpaced many rural communities and Noble County as a whole. The city's assessed value increased by $30.4 million to $473 million overall, while the 2020 Census showed Kendallville's population topping 10,000 residents to 10,205, while the county as a whole saw slightly negative growth over the past decade.
Next up was the annual list of developmental achievements including new businesses, expansions and other opportunities ahead.
Kendallville saw 19 new businesses open in 2022 as well as 12 in 2021 — since the city hasn't had an in-person breakfast since 2020 just before COVID hit, some 2021 achievements garnered a mention, too — as well as major expansions and investments from industries including Bollhoff, Graphic Packaging, Flint & Wallning, Reliable Tool & Machine, Mahoney Foundry and Hendrickson, as well as a tear-down and rebuild of the city's McDonald's on U.S. 6.
Handshoe specifiically highlighted development of the new Industry 4.0 lab run by Impact Institute at the Community Learning Center as another major economic achievement, in part because of the large collaborative effort between the Noble County Economic Development Corp., the Dekko Foundation, the Kendallville Local Development Corp., the Don Wood Foundation, Amatrol e-Learning, Fanuc Robotics, Northeast Indiana Works, Freedom Academy and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority to make it happen.
Downtown is also on the verge of starting its $2 million PreservINg Main Street project, the city opened its downtown pocket park that was designed in-house and funded via donations, and the mayor highlighted the work of Historic Downtown Kendallville and the role its played in helping with the many popular festivals and events that have taken root downtown in recent years.
"I am so appreciative of all those who generously and faithfully serve on our many local boards and commissions. The accomplishments I’ve mentioned, and many others, simply would not be possible without their participation. That is what leads me to look forward to what is to come of our downtown with so much excitement!" Handshoe said.
Blight elimination and revitalization have also been a core focus of Handshoe's final term in office. The city successfully used legal levers to force demolition of the dilapidated pawn shop just north of the railroad tracks last year, while Kendallville Restorations Inc. has either demolished or refurbished 17 residential properties in its first three years, primarily in the North Main Street corridor.
City departments each got their annual shoutouts too includings:
• The water department, which repaired 53 service lines in-house saving $202,000 and fixed 15 water main breaks
• The wastewater department, which benefit from $165,000 in utility savings from solar energy generated by the McCray solar field
• The fire department, which saw a drop in fire runs but increase in medical runs and created a display of the old City Hall fire pole at Station 1
• The police department, which added two new full-time officers and a new full-time code enforcement officer, as well as a new school resource K-9, Winnie, who joined the force after the death of 12-year-old Knight
• The street department, which aside from general maintenance also helps install downtown banners and the community Christmas tree each year
• The engineering department, which issued 175 building permits totaling $15.8 million in construction and is readying for the start of the Drake Road construction first phase starting in April
• The park department, which has seen continued growth at the Outdoor Recreation Complex and installed two new cabins for rent at the campground, which have been popular with visitors
As her final State of the City address, Handshoe spent the back half of the speech on a quick retrospective and the changes Kendallville has gone through over the past 20 years.
It was a long list:
The city boosted its cash reserves from $5 million to $25 million; Kendallville is a Tree City USA and has added more than 500 trees; the city has an all-hazard alert system; the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex went from dream to reality and now plays host to thousands every weekend throughout the summer; Noble Trails built a 13-mile trail connected Kendallville to Rome City and now is working to link Kendallville to Avilla; the city hosted a weeklong sesquicentennial celebration in 2003; a veteran's memorial was established in Bixler Lake Park and the pocket park sprouted on the site that was once an eyesore abandoned service station; Kendallville developed numerous murals and public art pieces; East Noble built North Side Elementary and the new East Noble Middle School; the old East Noble Middle School was saved from demolition and became the Community Learning Center; the McCray Refrigerator factory went from brownfield to the site of the city's new green energy solar field; the Kendallville and Dalton foundries were demolished as well as the Main Street pawn shop; the city's wastewater treatment plant expanded; a new water tower was built and nearly 4 miles of sewer lines have been lined to extend their life; seven of nine Bixler Lake Ditch culverts have been replaced; Progress Drive East, Dowling Street and Fairview Boulevard all received major makeovers with new street projects on Brian's Place, the railroad overpass on Allen Chapel Road, Riemke Road, Rogers Road, Lester Driver and Performance Drive; Buffalo Ridge, HighPoint eglen, RA Streb Senior Complex, Meadow Lane sections three through five; Orchard Place sections one through six, Daisy Meadow Apartments, Atz Place Senior Community and Noble Creek subdivisions were developed and built; countless commercial developments have risen including the new Kendallville Public Library, Kroger, Walgreens, Dairy Queen, Orchard Park nursing home, Casey's and Gallops gas stations and the Cornerstone Plaze at S.R. 3 North and U.S. 6, as well as banks, credit unions, car dealerships and auto parts stores; the Parkview Noble campus; and dozens of industrial developments from firms like Performance Food Group, Ashley Industrial Molding, Creative Liquid Coatings, Reliable Production and the new shell building.
In the end, even that is only a fraction of the many ways Kendallville has transformed during the past two decades.
As Handshoe closed her final address, she offered special thanks to former Mayor John Riemke, who helped her get started with advice and mentoring when she first started, and to Jim Dazey, who has been her right hand on the Kendallville City Council for her entire tenure and who is heading into retirement from office with her at the end of this year.
Lastly, her family, especially her husband Randy, got the last shoutout.
"I can’t begin to count the evenings and weekends we spent apart as I was attending to my duties as mayor at meetings and events. I most look forward to spending more time together with him and my grandchildren," Handshoe said.
"Thank you for giving me the chance and believing in me all those years ago. I feel so blessed to call Kendallville my home," Handshoe said to close her last State of the City.
The crowd rose to its feet in applause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.