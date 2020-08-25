ALBION — A man under the age of 40 suffered a single gunshot wound early Sunday morning in the 400 block of North York Street, according to police.
The shot sent the man to a hospital in Fort Wayne where his condition was reported as stable Monday morning.
The man reported to police that he was shot once, resulting in injuries to his hand and leg.
Authorities are still attempting to piece together exactly what happened at the residence, and have released few details.
Police did say at 4:44 a.m. Sunday the Albion Police Department was notified of a gunshot victim at Parkview Noble Hospital by hospital staff.
Based upon information provided by the man who was shot, officers with the Albion Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Avilla Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North York Street.
Working with the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Indiana State Police, Albion police obtained a search warrant for the residence where the shooting took place. A news release from the Albion Police Department said evidence was collected at the scene.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Albion Police Department at 636-7157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.