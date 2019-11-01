Due to cold/rainy/windy/generally miserable weather on Thursday, most communities in Noble and LaGrange counties postponed their trick-or-treating until tonight.
That should help you avoid the rain and the wind, for the most part, but still, bundle up.
While Kendallville, Ligonier and a few other smaller towns went ahead Thursday — and boasted indoor opportunities to get children out of the horrid weather — several others will be hosting door-to-door hours tonight.
Waiting the extra day should make it a little more palatable to families and kids in their costumes.
Temperature-wise, expect about the same tonight, with a forecast of about 42 degrees in LaGrange at 5 p.m. There may be some breezy winds from 10-15 mph too.
But what you shouldn’t have to worry about is rain, as skies should be mostly sunny going into this Nov. 1 Halloween.
Here’s a list of who postponed until today and what hours will be:
Albion: 5-7 p.m.
LaGrange: 5-8 p.m.
Mongor: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Rome City: 5-7 p.m.
Shipshewana: 5-7 p.m.
Wolcottville: 5-7 p.m.
