ALBION — In February 2019, Albion became the first community in Indiana with a telepharmacy.
On April 26, it will likely become the first telepharmacy in the state to close.
Warsaw-based Pill Box Pharmacy announced in a letter sent to customers Thursday that after two years in operation, its Albion location will be closed effective April 26.
Town officials said Friday they have already begun the process of trying to find a replacement pharmacy for the town.
“We are really sad to hear of the closing of the Pill Box Pharmacy in Albion,” Albion Town Councilman John Morr said. “We plan to contact other pharmacies to see if they have an interest in our community.”
Morr was a driving force behind legislation allowing telepharmacies in the state as well as bringing the Pill Box to Albion. The pharmacy opened on Feb. 11, 2019.
And now it’s closing.
“This month I’m turning the page to a new chapter in my career,” Pill Box owner and president Greg Winn said in his letter. “I’m pleased to announce that Alick’s Home Medical Equipment Inc. is acquiring Pill Box. My team and I look forward to continuing to serve your home medical equipment needs from our Warsaw location under our new name Alick’s Home Medical.
“I’m sorry to share that we are closing our Albion location. We will stop offering our retail pharmacy services on Monday, April 26, 2021.”
“At this point it’s a huge blow,” Albion Town Council president Vicki Jellison said. “I was surprised. In my visits there, business seemed very good. That’s what I got from the techs. How very fortunate were we when it came.”
Jellison said Town Manager Tena Woenker has been instructed to contact the owners of Alick’s Home Medical Equipment as well as other pharmacies about the Albion location.
“We are going to do our part to see what can be done,” Jellison said.
Winn’s letter said Albion customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy in Kendallville.
In May 2019, the Indiana Pharmacy Board gave Winn permission to bring a telepharmacy to 903 Northridge Road, Albion, next to Subway at Northridge Village. Telepharmacies do not have a pharmacist on site, but are supervised by a licensed pharmacist via a secure telecommunications link.
Winn had said at the pharmacy’s opening that people wanting to get a prescription filled will follow the same procedure they do at a traditional pharmacy. But after a technician has filled the prescription, photos will be taken of the bottle it was taken from as well as the prescription label and one of the actual pills. Those photos will be sent to a pharmacist in Warsaw who will make sure the correct medication was dispensed.
The pharmacist was available for consultation via a HIPAA-approved secured video link.
At its opening, Winn described the business as “a full-service retail pharmacy.” In addition to prescriptions, the Albion location had a full line of cough and cold medicines and various other health products such as braces, walkers and shower aids.
