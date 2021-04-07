Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Christy L. Chambers, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Chambers was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony M. Hoover, 41, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 4 felony. Hoover was held without bond.
Seith J. Leins, 39, of the 9600 block of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Monday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Leins was held without bond.
