KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet is just one month away and still taking registrations for this year’s virtual event.
The $10 cost will get you a link to the livestream, which will include a keynote address from Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, the annual awards ceremonies for business, industry and citizen of the year and — for the first time ever — a brief Family Fued-style game show.
East Noble Theatre Director Josh Ogle will emcee the event for the chamber this year.
The Chamber Banquet is scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Once registered, participants will be emailed a link to join the virtual event.
Although COVID-19 restrictions nixed the annual banquet dinner, the chamber will still be giving out its usual awards given, covering both last year and this year: including Business, Industry, and Citizen of the Year. Additionally, a new award has been developed for the Young Professional of the Year, highlighting a young professional focused on projects that benefits the community.
One fun aspect of this year’s virtual event will be an interactive game of Family Feud, featuring teams from the Kendallville Rotary and the Young Professionals Network. Rotary team members include Dr. Doug Jansen, Donna Wolfe, Jenna Anderson, Fred Kreigh and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe. Young Professionals team members include Amy Ballard, Emily Schneider, David Dressler, Ashlee Guthrie, and Macy Burtch.
A survey was posted last month on Facebook that received nearly 200 local responses, with some questions specifically designed around life in Kendallville. Teams will play just like the original game show, including a “fast money” round.
Anyone who registers for the event will be able to pick up an event program, a bucket of popcorn from the Strand, and two specialty cookies from WhatchamaCAKES in the hours leading up to the event. These items will be bundled and ready for distribution from the Strand between 4-6 p.m. on the night of the event.
The chamber will also host an online silent auction in the days leading up to the event, which includes items such as a weekend camping getaway, golf memberships, various gift baskets and much more.
To register for the Chamber Banquet, please visit: business.kendallvillechamber.com/events. A link for the silent auction will be sent out as soon as it goes live.
For questions, please contact Executive Director Kristen Johnson or Office Manager Lisa Wolf at the Chamber at 347-1554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.