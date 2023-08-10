KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s elementary and middle school students will enjoy free breakfasts and free lunches for the next four years.
Interim food service director Roger Urick said all elementary schools and the middle school were certified for the free program. The high school did not meet the criteria this time.
Among the factors considered in the certification are the number of students using the Medicaid or the SNAP food stamp program, or who are experiencing homelessness.
And there’s good news for those who pay for their meals — school lunch prices will not increase this school year.
Breakfast prices will remain at $1.75 for students in 9-12; $2.50 for adults; and 30 cents for those on free- or reduced meals. Lunch prices will stay at $2.25 for students in 9-12; $4.60 for adults; and 40 cents for free- or reduced meals. An extra carton of milk is 50 cents for breakfast or lunch.
Urick reported that another serving line has been added in the Avilla Elementary cafeteria.
“We are also doing more ‘scratch’ cooking with lower sodium and fewer calories instead of processed foods,” Urick said to applause.
Eighteen teachers took part in the three-day New Teacher Academy, said assistant superintendent Amy Korus. She said the three-day format gave the new teachers more time to absorb information, use technology, meet their principals and work in their classrooms. The new teachers also got a ride in a brand-new school bus on a field trip to each East Noble school building.
In other business, the board approved the handbook for the Alternative Learning Center. The board accepted the low bid of $529,876 from D & D Electric to replace the fire alarm system at East Noble High School. Two other bids, from Premier Communications and Communications Group, were more than $700,000.
Superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux gave the board several policies to review for action at the Aug. 23 meeting.
Chief finance and operations officer Brian Leitch reported on the new state law that eliminates book rental fees for parents. He said schools will be reimbursed for “instructional materials” but that it is not yet clear exactly what materials will be covered by reimbursement.
Leitch said the Indiana General Assembly and the Indiana Department of Education are working on the details. He said that at the high school level, some fees for art classes, science labs or extra activities had been lumped into the book rental pot, but it’s not clear whether those fees will be covered by reimbursement.
The water is murky on other fees for vocational, dual credit or AP classes. The rental of band instruments and equipment is another gray area in the new law.
The next meeting is Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the administration office.
During the public comment period, high school teacher Charles Barber said he is beginning his 37th year of teaching at East Noble. He said 80% of the incoming freshmen class attended orientation night to take tours and do rotations at the high school. Three other people also commented.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Jaycee Knafel, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Allison Davis, instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary; Jodelle Cook, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; and Pam Miller, school nurse at South Side Elementary.
ECA resignations: Jessica Hull, girls basketball coach at East Noble High School.
Reassignments: Rebecca Colgan, from custodian at Wayne Center Elementary to custodian at East Noble Middle School, effective July 31.
New Hires: Cristian Sanchez, middle school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 9; Michele Replogle, South Side Elementary kindergarten teacher, effective Aug. 21; Brock Miller, corporation communications coordinator, effective Aug. 14; Monserath Salazar-Gloria, high school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 14; Braden McKinley, school nurse at South side and Rome City elementary schools, effective at the beginning of the school year; Joe Patzor, corporation facilities director, effective Aug. 14; Samantha Taulbee, Avilla Elementary kindergarten teacher, effective at the beginning of the school year; Taylor Grayless, Wayne Center Elementary first grade teacher, effective at the beginning of the school year; Alissa Basinger, Avilla Elementary instructional assistant, effective at the beginning of the school year; Haylie Miller, middle school instructional assistant, effective at the beginning of the school year; Micheal Holloway, Alternative Learning Center instructional assistant, effective at the beginning of the school year; Lacey Wicker, high school instructional assistant, effective Aug. 10; and Tricia Hoffelder, North Side Elementary instructional assistant, effective at the beginning of the school year.
ECA Hires: Kathryn David, high school head girls and boys swim coach, effective for the school year; Taylor Myers, North Side Elementary science fair coordinator, effective for the school year; Sarah Buttgen, south Side Elementary robotics coach, effective for the school year; Jami Hall, North side Elementary student council sponsor, effective for the school year; Kristian Jarrett, high school assistant football coach, effective for the school year; Jared Delagrange, high school assistant football coach, effective for the school year; Kaleb Cook and Daniel Burtch, middle school assistant football coaches, effective for the school year; Autumn Flynn, middle school sixth grade head volleyball coach, effective for the school year; Amanda Jansen, high school junior magazine sales and junior-senior prom sponsor, effective for the school year; Angie Miller, high school junior-senior prom sponsor, effective for the school year; Devin Gingerich, high school science olympiad sponsor, effective for the school year; Danielle Cook, K-12 art-FL department head at the high school, effective for the school year; Darren Sible, high school language arts department head, effective for the school year; Gloria Gonzales, high school special education department head, effective for the school year; Gavin Drew, theater holiday show director and theater spring show director at the high school, effective for the school year; and Beth Munk, co-yearbook sponsor at the high school, effective for the school year.
