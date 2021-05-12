KENDALLVILLE — Electrical upgrades in downtown Kendallville hit one more small snag but are nearing completion and city residents should see a variety of other updates on Main Street by the end of this month.
City officials gave an update on the downtown streetscape, which is wrapping up quickly now after several months of delays.
New sidewalks and curbs went in quickly in summer 2020, but the finishing touches of the streetscape have been delayed for months due to holdups in getting needed parts in to first install and then power the new decorative streetlights.
Kendallville got the lights up and running in the past few months on a temporary 100-amp service while waiting for final delivery of bigger 400-amp electrical boxes.
Those bigger boxes arrived last week and the install was started, but hit one final delay as the location of the bigger box had to be moved over slightly from its current locations in order to create enough clearance from nearby fire hydrants, city engineer Scott Derby said Wednesday morning in an update to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
Installation of the first box should complete this week, Derby said, at which time electrical contractors will move to the other side of the main and finish installation of the other box and then pull wires to electrical outlets at each of the downtown tree grates.
Completion of that electrical work will clear the way for the other final decorative upgrades downtown.
Once the outlet boxes at the trees are electrified, the city street and park department can finally plant the new trees. Kendallville has been caring for the trees since taking delivery in November, but hasn't had a chance to get them into their permanent spaces on Main Street yet.
Derby said tree planting could potentially start as early as next week.
"They'll be ready for trees next week, whether they get planted next week, I haven't spoken with the street and park department," Derby said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe updated that new benches are ready to be placed along Main Street, which isn't dependent on the electric or trees but that simply hasn't happened yet.
"We walked it and placed them and changed locations a couple of times based on what the business owners want," Handshoe said.
Downtown trash cans have been put back out, although only 11 of the original 22 are currently on the streets, Derby said, while the other half will be going in for repairs.
Several of the trash cans have had serious rust issues at the base and Kammerer Dynamics will be making some repairs to the metal containers to remove the rusted out bottoms to allow water to drain more easily and hopefully prevent further damage.
The trash cans have a plastic interior liner, so garbage juice shouldn't run through the downtown.
"A number of them had rusted so bad that some of the bottom had actually started to pull away from the inner container," Derby said.
The city has also priced 28 flower planters for the downtown — one to go with each streetlight — and the redevelopment commission agreed to purchase those 23-inch black plastic planters for $2,257.08.
The downtown Economic Improvement District will be responsible for filling and maintaining the planters throughout the year.
"Flowers, flowers, flowers in your downtown," Handshoe said of advice she's received from other communities on how to dress up Main Street. "It's attractive, it's eye-appealing and makes people want to stop and check it out."
Lastly, repaving of Main Street — which isn't technically part of the streetscape project but separate work that was always planned to come after the corridor upgrades — is currently slated to begin in mid-July.
"The current schedule, based on information received from the contractor, is the milling machine would move in July 14 and they expect roughly a week's worth of work," Derby said.
The city is trying to coordinate with the railroad on the timeline, since the Main Street crossing will need to be closed for a few days while rail upgrades are being made throughout the city. Ideally, the city would like the crossing to be closed at the same time Main Street paving work is being done in order to reduce the disruption to traffic through the downtown to a few days as possible.
