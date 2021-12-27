KENDALLVILLE — They're known by names of long-gone businesses or described by their prominent features, as some of Kendallville's remaining downtown vacancies are ones that have been empty for quite some time.
It's a challenge to turn over a building that's been out of use for years at a time, but recent revitalization efforts in downtown have introduced a spark that may be turning the tide along Main Street.
With the recent sale of the nearly 20-year-vacant Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St., city leaders are seeing a bit of light in the otherwise darkened storefront windows downtown.
Kendallville completed its $1.57 million streetscape project earlier this year and repaved Main Street, meanwhile 50/50 facade grants have been going out in increased numbers to building owners for repairs and renovations and the city won a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant to fund several large-scale facade makeovers downtown in 2022.
That momentum is starting to energize downtown as the city has seen vacancies drop and start getting new interest in places there simply hasn't been in previous years.
"I do think that with the PreservINg Main Street grant, that's been a real great incentive for the people who are interested in making a change to their building," said Kristen Johnson, president of the downtown Experience the Heart of Kendallville and soon-to-be first full-time Kendallville main street manager come January. "I think that's going to bring in investors."
The change in ownership of the Relaxation Station may be the dam break Kendallville has been looking for, with hopes that it signals the first step in renewed investment in the downtown core.
While none of the other buildings in downtown have been vacant nearly as long as the close to two decades that one sat, there are multiple properties that have been years without any activity inside of them.
Private investment and real estate transactions aren't something the city has direct influence over, but Kendallville has been trying to set the scene and create the conditions to make downtown a more appetizing opportunity for business.
In the coming year, Johnson said she'd like to have another study done that could guide the city in what type of businesses are needed or would be well-suited to Main Street — the last was conducted in 2011 in a very different environment both economically and in downtown's character — and then actively pursue those types of businesses.
"I'd like to really put a committee together to actively recruit the types of businesses that we want downtown," Johnson said.
It's possible the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission could even step in to purchase and stablize buildings as it seeks new owners, Johnson said, although that board has not indicated whether it would want to utilize its tax dollars in that manner.
Still, the RDC did create a new marketing program that offers up to $500 to help new businesses get the word out, so new companies starting can get help to get off the ground.
Johnson said Kendallville did also seek funds as part of northeast Indiana READI grant to help establish more second-floor housing in downtown, with the city on a "short list" for consideration for that project.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of the city's notable downtown vacancies that remain today:
227 S. Main St.
Owner: Kevin D. and Jenifer Sabrosky (selling on contract to Angel G. Dominguez)
Vacant since: 2021
Last use: Stout Barbell, formerly Antiques and More
Square footage: 7,474 main floor (15,638 total)
Features: Natural brick facade, large first-floor window, recessed arched entry, adjacent to The Alley and The Strand Theatre
The latest: Stout Barbell only moved out this year, but nothing has replaced it yet. Although the building hasn't been vacant for long, it does occupy a prominent place in downtown across from City Hall and next to the Strand, so it's a key storefront for city leaders. Johnson said Dominguez, who owns other buildings downtown, has recently indicated he's not looking to sell it.
213 S. Main St.
Owner: Kevin and Julia Walker
Vacant since: ~5 years (estimated)
Last use: Paul's Pub
Square footage: 3,510 main floor (8,790 total)
Features: Wooden facade, thatched awning, four large first-floor windows
The latest: Not much. There was some activity shortly after it closed, but nothing lately.
214 S. Main St.
Owner: Chef N More LLC (Kevin Walker)
Vacant since: 10+ years (estimated)
Last use: ??? (historically Campbell & Fetter bank)
Square footage: 3,044 main floor (9,132 total)
Features: Ornate, pillared facade; historic bank deposit chute
The latest: Once there was talk about the old bank being turned into an upscale steakhouse, but that plan never materialized, Johnson said. With the Relaxation Station now in the hands of a new owner, this building is the city's new longest-vacant property on Main Street.
133 S. Main St.
Owner: Richard P. and Gail J. Graham
Vacant since: 3+ years
Last use: ???
Square footage: 1,691 main floor (3,971 total)
Features: Natural upper-level brick facade, recessed entryway
The latest: The small storefront has been in a state of repair/renovation for years and hasn't changed much, if any at all, in recent months. There was talk of a small eatery going in, but that's never happened, Johnson said.
103/105 N. Main St.
Owner: Sead Catic
Vacant since: ~3 years
Last use: Rudy's Bar and Grill
Square footage: 3,520 main floor (10,590 total)
Features: Large front windows, second floor brick at 103, part of historic Iddings/Gilbert/Leader at 105
The latest: Renovation work on the former Rudy's had started shortly after the bar closed, but then stopped and was never picked back up. While vacant for a few years now, Carla Lowe, who just purchased the adjacent Relxation Station, indicated she'd like to own it and connect the three storefronts for a brewpub, so this may turn over sooner than later.
120 N. Main St.
Owner: Gallops Party Store LLC
Vacant since: 2019
Last use: Kendallville Party Store/Scizzor Worx
Square footage: 3,758 main floor (9,114 total)
Features: Divided into two storefronts, ornate second-floor facade, historic Diggins Block
The latest: The Party Store and hair salon closed when Monte Singh purchased the liquor license for the Gallops Party Store as part of his truck stop at S.R. 3 and U.S. 6. Johnson said she's talked with Singh multiple times and he's open to selling the building, that just hasn't happened yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.