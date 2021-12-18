Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Amy Ely, 35, of the 1600 block of North C.R. 075E, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher.
Lindsey Webster, 21, of the 100 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tylynne Watkins, 50, of the 7200 block of East Black Street, North Webster, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Trevor Deck, 31, of the 400 block of North York Street, Albion, was booked at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jaden Millard, 18, of the 600 block of Canal Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
