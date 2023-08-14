SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau has introduced a new mobile passport that allows visitors to collect points during their visits around Shipshewana and LaGrange County: The Heart of Amish Country.
Anyone can sign-up for free via visitshipshewana.org.
With more than 65 destination options, participants can explore new places and earn rewards along the way.
Have friends and family visiting? Use the digital pass as a guide to share everything the county have to offer, and visitors may have prizes to take home as souvenirs of their adventure. Participants will also find deals and coupons that can be redeemed as they go.
Whether visiting Carolyn’s Kitchen in Topeka, dining at Coody Brown’s in Wolcottville or taking photos at the Walldog Murals throughout Shipshewana, participants can see all the best that Amish country has to offer, and take home some great prizes from local businesses.
Points can be redeemed at the Visitor’s Bureau in Shipshewana, and rewards include everything from magnets to leather key rings, and delicious food items to pie servers to cool coffee mugs.
Sonya Nash, Executive Director of the LCCVB, said, “Every town and every business in LaGrange County has a unique story to share, and we are pleased and excited to be able to provide a tool that brings together our local businesses and visitors from all over the country.”
For more information, visit visitshipshewana.org or 768-4008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.