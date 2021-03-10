Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Saturday, Feb. 27, through Monday, March 8, according to jail records.
Ryan Gravit, 23, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27, by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Gravit posted bond and was released Saturday.
Angela Winnans, 37, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and dealing in a narcotic drug.
Nathan Sweet, 44, of the 54500 block of Day Road, Marcellus, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Ater, 25, of the 69600 block of Balk Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27, by Shipshewana police on charges of dealing in a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Nichols, 31, of the 7300 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27, by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zachary Schrock, 20, of the 600 bock of West Buck Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 28, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and operating without ever having received a license. Schrock posted bond and was released Sunday.
Mandy Hoff, 38, of the 3500 block of North C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was booked Monday, March 1, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of child molestation as a Level 1 felony.
Jeremy Tuttle, 35, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested Monday, March 1, by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Jeremy Boyd, 36, of the 300 block of Margarot Ann Drive, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday, March 3, by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Ryan Ryall, 33, of the 700 bock of Marion Street, Elkhart, was arrested Wednesday , March 3, by LaGrange town police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Caleb Schmucker, 19, of the 15900 block of Bristol, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Schmucker posted bond and was released Saturday.
Camara Famoudo, 41, of the 800 block of Hold Street, Bronx, New York, was arrested Saturday by the Indiana State police on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated-refusal and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0,15% or greater.
Candido Guerrero, 56, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested Saturday on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Jeremia Mast, 18, of the 9200 block of West C.R. 500S, Millersburg, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of minor in possession, reckless driving and operating while intoxicated. Mast posted bond and was released Sunday.
Jose Guerra, 20, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joseph, Michigan.
Donald Buel, 51, of the 71100 block of Aldrich Lake Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Kellie Collier, 37, of the 54500 block of Wilbur Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Gregory Adams, 29, of the 5900 block of South S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Allen County.
Amanda Phillips, 40, of the 9500 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Travis Parker, 45, of the 51800 block of County Line Road, Middlebury, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Parker was also held on two warrants.
