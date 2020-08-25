KENDALLVILLE — Firefighters have enough to worry about when responding to a roaring blaze without also having sore feet.
That, hopefully, won’t be a problem in the near future as Kendallville will be making a switch from rubber to leather boots for its firefighters.
People probably think of trucks, hoses, helmets and turnout gear when they think of firefighting, but Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley pitched new boots to the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety as not just a comfort item, but also a safety and maintenance purchase.
Rubber boots are a standard across the industry, but McKinley explained that they’re definitely not the most comfortable to stand in and to maneuver around a fire scene. Slip-on boots can potentially create more of a hazard for slip-and-falls compared to a fitted boot that will fit firefighters more like an athletic shoe than a galosh.
Wildland firefighters generally are equipped with leather boots, as they are out on rough, uneven terrain where better traction is going to be required.
But beyond comfort and grip for firefighters, McKinley also noted the long-term maintenance benefits of leather boots, with them being more repairable and long-lasting compared to rubber boots.
Rubber boots generally last for about five years of use before needing to be replaced and have to be junked if they need replacement toes or receive tears or other damage. Leather boots can have a life of more than 15 years if cared for and can also receive toe replacements or have tears repairs to keep them in service.
“Today on the rubber boot you have to replace the whole boot. If there is a tear, they can replace the tear, they can mend it,” McKinley said.
That being said, there is a cost difference.
“We’re half the price — about $200 for a pair of rubber boots,” McKinley said answered a question about cost from board members. “This is about twice as much, $400 for a pair of leather boots.”
The quote provided to Kendallville from Hoosier Fire Equipment Inc. was for $414 per pair, with McKinley quoting 40 sets of boots. Kendallville currently had 36 firefighters on roster, so McKinley said he rounded up as a maximum, totaling $16,560 overall.
“That’s the high end, about $16,000 for that high-end 40,” McKinley said.
Board of works members were agreeable to the added cost, approving purchase of the comfier and hopefully sturdier footwear for the fire department.
In other business Tuesday morning, the Board of Works also OK’d a much bigger purchase, one that will potentially save money long-term for the city.
Wastewater Superintendent Mark Schultz presented information about pricing for a new 2019 John Deere excavator, costing $237,000.
Kendallville currently doesn’t have a piece of equipment that size, but having the bigger machine will allow the city to tackle larger projects in-house without having to hire out a private contractor or rent equipment.
Schultz noted that a rental for this type of equipment would typically run $9,000 per month.
If purchased, one of the first places city employees will put it to work is at the former McCray Refrigerator factory site, where it could be used to break up and remove existing concrete slabs and help level out the property.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said earlier this summer that further cleanup on the McCray site was a project for this year in an effort to make the lot safer and eventually remove rented fencing around the area. Clearing the lot could also make it more attractive or at least less costly to develop, even though the city doesn’t have any concrete plans for the site at this time.
Schultz said the city priced some used options, but the best they could find was a five-year-old excavator for $170,000, but buying new would be beneficial because he plans to put the equipment through its paces in year one.
“We’re going to be using this extensively this first year, so just having new and a warranty is huge,” he said.
Kendallville is getting a good price since the excavator will be purchased through the state bid contract, which represents a significant discount compared to buying it privately.
The city will buy the excavator through a lease-payment plan of four payments of $61,971.85 each. As the city had already budgeted $125,000 for sewer lining this year that isn’t needed, Schultz said that funds can be redirected to cover the first two years of payments.
The last two payments will be budgeted into the department’s capital improvement budget.
Board of works members approved the purchase of the new equipment.
