CROMWELL — A Cromwell man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly stabbed another man in the shoulder in the course of a physical confrontation, police said.
Abraham Villegas Jr., 28, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, was arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of battery-committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Villegas was held without bond in the Noble County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s department, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Thursday, Noble County E-911 Communications received information that a subject had been stabbed. The incident took place at Stone Ridge Estates, 3757 North C.R. 900W.
Deputies made contact with the victim, a 21-year-old from Ligonier. The victim told authorities he was in a physical confrontation with Villegas and that Villegas pulled a knife out, allegedly stabbing him in the shoulder. The parties separated after the incident, according to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The victim was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Cromwell Town Marshal’s Office, Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department and Noble County EMS.
