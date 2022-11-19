GARRETT — The DeKalb girls basketball team shut down Garrett’s offense Friday night, and the Barons’ long-range shooting put away the Railroaders late.
DeKalb ran its record to 4-1 on the season with a 45-34 victory over Garrett.
The Barons were led in scoring by senior Lillie Cone’s 16 points. Sophomore Ashley Cox added 14 with five rebounds. Senior Elizabeth Martin chipped in with 11 points.
Garrett (1-3) was led by senior Bailey Kelham’s 15 points. Senior Maddy Schenkel scored nine. Junior Kelsey Bergman added seven points and a game-high eight rebounds.
DeKalb hosts Central Noble (6-0) tonight. Garrett hosts Angola on Tuesday.
Garrett led 20-19 at the half Friday, but the Barons clamped down in the final two quarters.
The Railroaders made only three field goals in the final 16 minutes of the contest on 3-for-12 shooting from the floor, and just couldn’t keep pace with some torrid long-range marksmanship by the Barons from beyond the arc.
DeKalb was 6-for-9 from the three-point line in the second half and made nine three-pointers total for the contest.
The Railroaders had trouble holding onto the ball, committing 27 turnovers on the contest, compared to 18 for the Barons.
Cone hit two three-pointers in the third quarter and Cox added one as DeKalb flipped the scoreboard entering the fourth, 28-25. Garrett had one field goal in the stanza.
The Barons really got rolling in the final quarter.
Cone opened the period with a bucket, then Cox hit a three-pointer and it was 33-25 with 6:10 remaining in the contest.
Martin converted on an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 36-25, then added a three-pointer and DeKalb led 39-25 with 4:46 to go.
Garrett senior Aida Haynes tried to stop the bleeding with a three-pointer from the wing that made it 39-28 with 4:23 left.
Kelham then made four foul shots on consecutive possessions to draw the Railroaders within striking distance at 39-32 with 3:16 remaining.
But then DeKalb went on a 6-0 mini-run during a 49-second span, highlighted by a three-point bucket from senior Delaney Cox to put the game out of reach at 45-32 with 51 seconds left.
Garrett shot 28.6% from the floor for the game.
DeKalb made good on 40% of its attempts.
The Barons took an early 10-3 lead to open the contest, but Garrett stormed back, getting consecutive three-pointers from Schenkel to draw within 10-9 at the first break.
The Railroaders then got a bucket from Kelham to take the lead back as the second opened. Bergman followed that with a bucket from inside, and the Kelham scored from deep to give the Railroaders their largest lead of the night, 16-10, with 6:08 to go in the half.
But the Barons, who had gone without a field goal for a 5:57 stretch to close the first and open the second, went on a 9-4 run to end the quarter and only trail 20-19 at halftime.
Kelham had nine points in the second quarter.
