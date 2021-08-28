WOODBURN — Central Noble overcame 14 penalties with a punishing running attack and a super stingy defense to defeat Woodlan Friday in high school football, 42-16.
The win improved the Cougars to 2-0 on the season. Woodlan dropped to 0-2.
Central Noble rushed the ball 41 times for 427 yards, keyed by senior Will Hoover, who carried the ball 19 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Hoover sat out all of the third quarter with cramps.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler rushed seven times for 78 yards and one score. Chase Spencer added 49 yards on nine carries and Ashton Smith ran the ball five times for 44 yards and one touchdown.
As effective as the Cougar running game was, the Central Noble defense was every bit as good. Woodlan rushed the ball eight times for seven yards in the first half, and the Cougar defense gave up only 51 yards on 24 carries for the contest.
Central Noble led 28-9 at the half and 28-16 after three quarters. Hoover scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Cougars started the game by forcing Woodlan to turn the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Hoover rushed the ball in from the Warrior 41. Aiden Dreibelbis kicked the extra point and the Cougars led 7-0 with 9:07 remaining in the opening period.
The Cougars forced a three-and-out on Woodlan’s next possession, and drove to the Woodlan 44. But faced with a third-and-2 call, Shisler was intercepted by Woodlan’s Landin Golden, who raced 63 yards into the end zone to tie the game at 7 with 6:25 to play in the first.
On Central Noble’s next possession, a pair of penalties forced the Cougars to punt from their own 24. The snap was well over Dreibelbis’ head. The senior kicker managed to jump on the ball in the end zone, but Woodlan had a safety and the lead, 9-7, with 3:08 left in the opening quarter.
Woodlan got the ensuing kickoff on its 46, but the Central Noble defense forced a fumble which was recovered by Ashton Dunlap.
The Cougars drove from midfield to the Woodlan 17. Hoover took it the distance from there to make it 14-9 with 11:08 to play in the second quarter.
The Warriors went three-and-out on their next possession and Central Noble got the ball back on its own 38.
After an incomplete pass, Hoover rushed for 13 yards, then picked up six more to bring the ball to the Woodlan 43.
Shisler called his own number on the next snap and raced 20 yards for a first down at the Warrior 23. On the next play, Shisler again showed off his running ability, scampering into the end zone to make it 21-9 with 7:19 to play.
Central Noble forced a fumble on Woodlan’s next possession with the Cougars’ Cade Weber recovering the loose pigskin.
The Cougars made Woodlan pay with a 59-yard drive. Smith rushed the ball in from the 9 to make it 28-9 with 1:18 left in the half.
For the game, the Central Noble defense recovered two fumbles and had four interceptions, led by Preston Diffendarfer with two picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.