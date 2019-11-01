KENDALLVILLE — The results of Census 2020 are important to our community. They determine how some funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more, as well as figuring our representation in Congress. Right now, the Census is looking for enough workers to make sure everyone in the community is counted.
A Census representative will be at the Kendallville Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to assist those interested in applying for a Census job with the application process. Pay rates for Census jobs in Noble County are around $14 an hour.
In Rome City, a representative will be available at the Limberlost Branch Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Have a valid Social Security number.
• Be a U.S. citizen.
• Have a valid email address.
• Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
• Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
• Pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
• Commit to completing training.
• Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.
Most jobs require employees to:
• Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available. Employment Transportation Services, now available in Kendallville, can be used as a ride to and from work. For more information call ETS at 260-475-0078.
• Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training). Those without access to a computer with Internet are welcome to use the library’s public computers.
